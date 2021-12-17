Chefs put new twists on charcuterie

Some chefs spend years perfecting a dish, but Chris Phelps, the 41-year-old owner of Breakfast by Salt’s Cure, has been working on his signature oatmeal griddle cakes his entire life. Apparently Phelps, who opened a West Village outpost of his three-branch Los Angeles enterprise in September, started cooking before he turned 2. Curious to learn more, the Underground Gourmet contacted the chef at his restaurant. But because early memories are often unreliable and Phelps’s recollection of his days as an infant sous-chef is fuzzy, he put us in touch with someone with all the facts at her fingertips: his mom, Kathleen Alexander, whom we reached in Baltimore by phone the other day. “Chris was in the kitchen at 18 months helping me make the oatmeal-pancake mix,” she confirmed. “I saw the recipe in a magazine at my doctor’s office when we lived in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, where Chris was born. I was always into nutrition—pickling, canning, making everything from scratch,” she said. “As a single mother, this just seemed like something that would work for me and get some oats in the kids.”

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO