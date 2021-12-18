ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Democrats are eroding democracy

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 5 days ago

Related
Fox News

AOC says it's 'delusional' to think Democrats will get reelected without liberal priorities like student debt

If Democrats think they're going to get reelected, they're "delusional," U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed in a Twitter post Friday. The New York Democrat claimed that the party's failure to push through progressive priorities like student debt and the child tax credit, set to lapse at the end of the year means the party will likely lose its congressional majorities.
Fox News

How Democrats can actually pass Build Back Better in 2022

With 10 surprise words uttered on "Fox News Sunday," Sen. Joe Manchin became both the target of deflating ire from his Democrat colleagues and a singular example of party-bucking courage to his Republican friends across the aisle. Responding to a question from Bret Baier about the Build Back Better Act,...
The Independent

Why Democrats are stuck with Joe Manchin – even as he keeps foiling Biden’s agenda

Democrats in the House of Representatives and Senate spent plenty of time cursing Sen Joe Manchin’s name after he came out against their proposed Build Back Better legislation, and with good reason. With only 50 votes in the upper chamber, Democrats need every member of their caucus to vote in line, and, as a conservative Democrat from a staunchly Republican state, Mr Manchin has become the gatekeeper for any Democratic policy. Even if he weren’t the 50th vote, as chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, he would hold an incredible amount of power.But as the White House...
The Holland Sentinel

My Take: How I became a yellow-dog Democrat

Richard Kamischke’s recent letter about changing political parties caused me to reflect on my own allegiances. When I was growing up in South Carolina in the 1950s we had people we called “yellow-dog Democrats.” They would vote for anybody, the saying went, even an old, yellow dog, as long as they were Democrats. Under no circumstances would they vote for a Republican. My maternal grandfather, the owner of a small business and a deacon in the First Baptist Church of our hometown, was such a person. Then came 1960.
Chicago Sun-Times

Democrats have to learn how to fight if they want to win in 2022

Less than a year out from the 2022 midterm elections, in which Democrats could lose their control of Congress, President Biden’s approval numbers are under water. The party is already facing historical headwinds, given that the controlling party usually suffers in the following midterms. Making matters worse, a number of House Democrats have already announced they will not run again.
americasvoice.org

Democrats Need to “Dramatically Reinvent the Immigration Debate in Defense of Multiracial Democracy”

Must-read Jean Guerrero LA Times Column About Need to Energize America’s Multiracial Majority and Present Counter-Vision to GOP’s Ugly Nativism. Washington, DC – A timely Los Angeles Times column by Jean Guerrero, “Stop letting hate groups control the immigration debate,” counsels Democrats to lean in to the immigration and border debate to provide a “counter-narrative” to Republicans’ fearmongering and xenophobia. Guerrero also takes to task too many in the mainstream media who unquestionably adopt the GOP’s frame, while including in their coverage and sources designated hate groups from the anti-immigrant Tanton network organizations.
The Week

American democracy is in trouble, and centrist Democrats are squandering their chance to save it

Saule Omarova on Tuesday withdrew her nomination to serve as head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, a federal financial regulatory agency. Republicans had conducted a classic McCarthyite smear campaign against her — implying she was a secret communist because she was born in the Soviet Union — and that was cover enough for five Democratic centrist senators to oppose her.
orlandoadvocate.com

Critics Warn Biden ‘Summit for Democracy’ Will Highlight Democrats’ Failures at Home

“President Biden can’t champion democracy across the globe without fulfilling his promise to protect our voting rights at home.”. Leading up to U.S. President Joe Biden’s so-called Summit for Democracy this week, critics suggested Wednesday that the two-day virtual event will show how the American leader and congressional Democrats have failed to address relevant issues at home while pointing fingers abroad.
MSNBC

‘Democracy is under assault,’ says Sen. Warner as Democrats shift focus to voting rights

Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the status of the Democratic agenda in Congress as NBC News reports that Senate Democrats could punt the Build Back Better bill to the New Year and focus instead on voting rights legislation. “Democracy is under assault,” says Sen. Warner, who came out in support of reforming the filibuster on voting rights, “We changed the rules to prevent economic catastrophe. Shouldn't we at least do the same for democracy?”Dec. 15, 2021.
Dallas News

Protecting power: How redistricting diminishes democracy

It’s not just Texas. And it’s not just Republicans. Representative democracy is being ill-served by a national trend that is producing a decline in the number of competitive congressional races across the country. Redistricting has now been completed by nearly half the states that have more than one...
