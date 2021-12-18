Drone 10: Sights of the Season, Woodland Christmas Wonderland in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — This week’s Sights of the Season takes us to Chesapeake.

That’s where the Woodland Christmas Wonderland is getting local families in the holiday spirit.

Drone 10 flew over the lights.

