ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Drone 10: Sights of the Season, Woodland Christmas Wonderland in Chesapeake

WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iaq9O_0dQ8uhJ800

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — This week’s Sights of the Season takes us to Chesapeake.

That’s where the Woodland Christmas Wonderland is getting local families in the holiday spirit.

Drone 10 flew over the lights.

Living Local Holiday Guide

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Blog: A chilly Christmas Eve-Eve. Good weather for travelers.

We had a very nice looking morning out there today. The sun was bright and skies were clear. The weather will be good today for both travelers and shoppers. High pressure is over the region with a cold front to our south. There will be a lot of sunshine across the entire region. However, the […]
ENVIRONMENT
WAVY News 10

Watching Winter Live – December 22nd, 2021

WATCHING WINTER LIVE – We tap into Nexstar’s deep meteorological bench of expertise to look at the long-range predictions for winter weather across the nation. Join WGN Chicago’s Tim Joyce and 22News Western Massachusetts’ Brian Lapis as they discuss heavy snow headed for the West and western mountain states, the on-going snow drought in the […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesapeake, VA
Sports
City
Chesapeake, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
WAVY News 10

5 charts that show how pandemic-era travel has changed

(Stacker) – In December 2020, when many would normally be traveling to make it home for the holidays, U.S. air travel was significantly down as we plunged into the first pandemic holiday season. Despite more than 1 million daily air travelers each day for three days over the weekend before Christmas—a record for the pandemic—overall, air travel […]
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Weather#Google Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Sports
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy