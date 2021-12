Tumors are heterogeneous, which means that different parts of the same tumor can be genetically distinct. This phenomenon, known as intratumor heterogeneity, is steadily gaining in significance within the field of cancer research. Cellular and molecular differences within the same tumor play an important role in many different cancers due to their implications for diagnosis and the use of targeted therapies. According to a recently published study by Charité, the MDC and the German Cancer Consortium (DKTK), this also applies to neuroblastoma, a malignant solid tumor of the peripheral nervous system which is relatively common in children. Neuroblastomas develop from groups of unmature nerve cells mostly in the adrenal glands or along the spine, from where they expand into the abdominal cavity.

CANCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO