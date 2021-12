Paracetamol is a drug that has antipyretic and analgesic properties, often used to combat moderate pains and some small flu symptoms. It can be consumed through an oral route, although in other cases also through the rectum or intravenous, becoming a pill, suppository and also drops. Thanks to its effectiveness, thousands of people go to the pharmacy to treat moderate discomfort through the consumption of this analgesic, however in some cases it can generate an addiction, unaware of its side effects for health.

HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO