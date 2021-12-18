ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Yellowstone' Gets 'ET' Aftershow Special On Paramount+ With Kevin Costner, Taylor Sheridan & More

By Nellie Andreeva
 5 days ago

EXCLUSIVE : ViacomCBS continues to expand the Yellowstone brand — and the Taylor Sheridan universe overall — on Paramount+. The streamer has set ET Presents: Yellowstone Aftershow , a two-part special featuring the Yellowston e cast, led by Kevin Costner, and co-creator/executive producer Sheridan.

Hosted by Entertainment Tonight ‘s Cassie DiLaura, the first installment will be released Sunday, Dec. 19, at 9 PM ET/PT, with the second debuting Sunday, Dec. 26. The collaboration is the latest act of synergy between the Viacom side of ViacomCBS, which produces Yellowstone via MTV Entertainment Group, and the CBS one, which is behind ET.

ET Presents: Yellowstone Aftershow will feature interviews with Yellowstone cast members, including Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes and Jefferson White, and give fans a sneak peek at the final two episodes of the current fourth season. It also will go behind-the-scenes via interviews with Sheridan and executive producer David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios.

Yellowstone, which airs on Paramount Network, continues to break records, with the fourth season premiere drawing 14+ million viewers in the U.S. to become cable’s most-watched season premiere since 2017. Its Season 4 finale is slated for Jan. 2.

The aftershow special will give Yellowstone presence on Paramount+ which does not carry the hit cable series; its streaming pact is with Peacock.

This season of Yellowstone has served as a launchpad for the expansion of the Sheridan universe on Paramount+ with 1883 – the upcoming Yellowstone origin story premiering Sunday, as well as the new original series Mayor of Kingstown, with Paramount Network airing special simulcast events of both Paramount+ series following Yellowstone on their respective premiere dates.

Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, played by Costner, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.

Co-created by Sheridan and John Linson, Yellowstone ’s executive producers include John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari and Stephen Kay.

