Manga about boy who keeps to himself befriending strange new friend launched in August 2020. The manga centers on Keiichi, a boy accustomed to constantly moving to different towns and schools due to his parents' work circumstances. When he moves into a quiet rural town, he endeavors to not stand out at all until he graduates, but he gets pulled in by the irresistible gravity of his strange classmate Leo. Though Keiichi has given up on making memories or even any friends, this is how the final stretch of his high school life will begin.

COMICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO