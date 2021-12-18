Buckhannon Salvation Army distributes Angel Tree gifts

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The Buckhannon Salvation Army distributed their Angel Tree gifts at The Way of Holiness Church on Dec. 17.

The Salvation Army started accepting applications for the Angel Tree in October. 138 families applied for the Buckhannon Salvation Army Angel Tree this year.

Angel Tree names were displayed in shopping centers before the holidays for people who may have a little extra money to create a Christmas for a child in need.

By noon on Dec. 17, they had given out gifts to 79 of those families.

“In December, finalizing all these with these great families getting the Christmas gifts out to the kids that they so rightly deserve. Thank you to everyone in Upshur county that has done such a wonderful job donating everything we’ve needed this holiday season.” said Melissa Vaughan, Social Services Coordinator, Buckhannon Salvation Army.

Along with the gifts, families were also sent rolls of wrapping paper.

