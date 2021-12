Mopar is an automotive group that has made a name for over 84 years as the nation's producer of the highest horsepower muscle cars ever to hit the American market. This ridiculously iconic brand was dedicated solely to increased horsepower, fun, and remarkable style. There was no place on earth that these cars were more comfortable in than the drag strip in the late 1960s, and with no one in their way, Mopar set out to be the best with an extraordinary selection of cars. These cars would set a precedence for lots of horsepower and absolutely no extra options outside of the engine.

