ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect

FOX Carolina
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP/FOX CAROLINA NEWS) - A federal appeals court panel has ruled that President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for larger private employers can take effect. Friday’s 2-1 ruling from...

www.foxcarolina.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Kavanaugh asks Biden to respond to flood of vaccine mandate appeals, SCOTUS set to take up high-stakes case

Justice Brett Kavanaugh Monday asked the Biden administration to respond to a flood of appeals of a Sixth Circuit ruling that allowed the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to move forward with its controversial vaccine-or-testing mandate for large businesses. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals initially halted the planned...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

High Court to Get Crack at Biden Shot-or-Test Rule in Early 2022

The U.S. Supreme Court likely won’t decide until January whether to halt the Biden administration’s Covid-19 shot-or-test rule for large employers, leaving companies in limbo as they prepare to comply with the measure amid the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant. The high court asked the government...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
Valley News

Federal appeals court denies Biden’s attempt to move vaccine mandate case to a more liberal courtroom

Brianna Lyman The Daily Caller The 6th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a motion filed by the Biden administration Friday, Dec. 3, that would transfer the OSHA vaccine mandate case to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. The court refused to allow the case to be moved to the circuit court in Washington, D.C., and ruled each side must file their arguments by Dec. 10, despite petitioners’ request. President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate, which was set to take effect Jan. 4, was temporarily halted by the 5th Circuit, with the case then moving to the 6th Circuit to determine whether to maintain the 5th Circuit’s halt. The 5th Circuit ruled that the petitions “give cause to believe there are grave statutory and constitutional issues with the Mandate.” The rule would hav.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Fox News

Kamala Harris contrasts with Biden, refuses to blame unvaccinated for COVID waves

Vice President Kamala Harris refused to blame the unvaccinated for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a noticeably different stance than has been taken by President Biden. "I don't think this is a moment to talk about fault," Harris said during an interview with CBS when pressed on the matter. "It is no one's fault that this virus hit our shores or hit the world. … It is more about individual power and responsibility and the decisions that everyone has the choice to make."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Virginia Mercury

Biden slams COVID-19 vaccine ‘lies,’ announces free at-home tests

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged that COVID-19 vaccine doubters stop “peddling lies” on TV and online, as the nation grapples with a rising number of cases due to the highly transmissible omicron variant. Biden also announced new federal help for testing and treatment in the states, including 500 million at-home rapid test […] The post Biden slams COVID-19 vaccine ‘lies,’ announces free at-home tests appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Vaccine Mandate#Ap#Republican#The Supreme Court
The Independent

GOP Rep Rice regrets voting against certifying 2020 result ‘because Trump was responsible for attack on the Capitol’

A South Carolina congressman who voted against certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory now says he regrets doing so and blames former President Donald Trump for inciting the worst attack on the Capitol since the 1814 Burning of Washington.Representative Tom Rice was of one of 10 House Republicans who voted for Mr Trump’s second impeachment just one week after a mob of the former president’s supporters stormed the Capitol in hopes of preventing Congress from certifying Mr Biden’s electoral college win, and the only one of those 10 who had voted against certification after the 6 January insurrection...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Deadline

Joe Biden Says A Rematch Against Donald Trump Would “Increase The Prospect” Of Him Running Again; Concedes Officials Are “Chasing Omicron” But Promises January Relief

In an interview with ABC News, President Joe Biden repeated previous plans to run for re-election in 2024 — especially the race ended up a rematch against his 2020 opponent, Donald Trump. Asked by World News Tonight anchor David Muir during an exclusive sit-down in the White House about whether he will seek re-election, the 79-year-old Biden answered, “Yes.” He elaborated, with a slight hedge: “I’m a great respecter of fate. Fate has intervened in my life many, many times. If I’m in the health I’m in now, in good health, then in fact I would run again.” Some supporters have called...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: $1,400 Payments Only For Social Security Beneficiaries?

The surging COVID-19 infections across the US caused by the Omicron variety of the virus have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check. Therefore, the Senior Citizens League is pressing Congress to introduce an additional $1,400 stimulus check to the senior citizens’ reports marca.com. The rampant...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy