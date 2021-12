Appogee HR provides a cloud based SaaS to support HR covering all the processes, from onboarding, to time and attendance, to interfacing with Google Workspace and Microsoft 365. We find the upfront pricing and choice of multiple tiers refreshing in this segment along with the free trial. However, the minimal direct support option and reserving some of the more essential features to the more costly upper tier plan as an opportunity for improvement.

SOFTWARE ・ 20 HOURS AGO