Snow chances increase mid-next week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Light precipitation was peppering the eastern metro Thursday morning, but it won’t hang around long.
Some slick spots this morning as wintry mix moves through the #TwinCities @WCCO #MNwx pic.twitter.com/dDlPRs8z8X
— Riley O'Connor (@RileyOConnorwx) December 23, 2021
The skies will clear as sunshine and warmer temperatures arrive later in the day. By the afternoon hours, the Twin Cities will hit the mid-30s.
(credit: CBS)
There’s another chance of precipitation early in the day on Christmas Eve. Rain is likely in central Minnesota, while northern Minnesota could see some snowflakes. Things will dry out by the afternoon.
Friday will be even warmer than Thursday,...
