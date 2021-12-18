Snow chances increase mid-next week

Mostly cloudy conditions are in store for tonight and some parts of tomorrow. Some of the counties in our region will see some snowfall in the afternoon. Friday on Christmas Eve in the afternoon rain will move in and will move east throughout the day. The rain will wrap up by the later evening hours which could lead to some slick road conditions for the night. On Christmas Day some people in the U.P. could see a fresh layer of snow in the evening hours.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 HOURS AGO