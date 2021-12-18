ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Snow chances increase mid-next week

By Cameron Chinn
WLUC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday we will have some mild lake effect snow along the northwest bands will mainly affect counties near the coast. Most of that snow will dissipate by the evening hours of Saturday as...

www.uppermichiganssource.com

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

MAJOR STORM ALERT: 24-plus inches of snow expected in Colorado, according to NWS

Hazardous conditions are expected to be present on major highways around Colorado this weekend as a lingering storm powered by an atmospheric river rolls through the state. Snow is expected to start falling on Thursday, ramping up on Friday to coat much of Western Colorado. Forecasts vary, but the Grand Junction branch of the National Weather Service is warning travelers of an expected two to three feet of accumulation.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Les
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Bad Weather Conditions Forecasted for the Entire United States

As a low-pressure system comes into the Pacific Northwest, a period of active weather has started in the Western United States. Lower altitudes in the West should expect moderate to locally heavy rainfall tonight through Friday, while significant snowfall, already affecting the Cascades and Northern Rockies today, will spread into the Sierra and Central Rockies tomorrow and Christmas Eve.
q13fox.com

Temps slowly dropping with a chance of Christmas weekend snow

Seattle - As we look ahead to a potentially snowy Christmas weekend, it's a mild Wednesday in Western Washington with temperatures expected to top out close to 50 degrees. Showers are expected on and off today with breezy wind at times. The Washington Coast is at a "marginal" risk for...
SEATTLE, WA
Kitsap Sun

Cold temperatures, chance of snow on tap for holiday weekend

Cold and possibly snowy. That's how the weather forecast over the holiday stretch is shaping up for the Puget Sound region. First up for Thursday and Friday (Christmas Eve Day) is a coastal flood advisory, as higher-than-usual tides bring the possibility of flooding in lowland areas along harbors, shorelines and coastal roadways, according to the National Weather Service.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
WLUC

Wintry mix ahead of Christmas Eve

Mostly cloudy conditions are in store for tonight and some parts of tomorrow. Some of the counties in our region will see some snowfall in the afternoon. Friday on Christmas Eve in the afternoon rain will move in and will move east throughout the day. The rain will wrap up by the later evening hours which could lead to some slick road conditions for the night. On Christmas Day some people in the U.P. could see a fresh layer of snow in the evening hours.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Sunshine And Warmer Temps In Twin Cities Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Light precipitation was peppering the eastern metro Thursday morning, but it won’t hang around long. Some slick spots this morning as wintry mix moves through the #TwinCities @WCCO #MNwx pic.twitter.com/dDlPRs8z8X — Riley O'Connor (@RileyOConnorwx) December 23, 2021 The skies will clear as sunshine and warmer temperatures arrive later in the day. By the afternoon hours, the Twin Cities will hit the mid-30s. (credit: CBS) There’s another chance of precipitation early in the day on Christmas Eve. Rain is likely in central Minnesota, while northern Minnesota could see some snowflakes. Things will dry out by the afternoon. Friday will be even warmer than Thursday,...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy