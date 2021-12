A Seattle man was sentenced to 46 months in prison on Monday for assaulting law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6 attacks at the U.S. Capitol. Devlyn Thompson, 28, was pushing against and assaulting officers in the tunnel leading into the Capitol building, according to court documents from the U.S. Department of Justice. They say Thompson was yelling obscenities at officers and encouraging assault. He was also part of a group that was throwing objects at officers, including a speaker and metal baton, and stealing officers’ shields.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO