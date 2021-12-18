ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Klay Thompson, Warriors reportedly targeting January home game for star's return

By Rory Maher
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pcnxy_0dQ8rqBU00
Klay Thompson and the Dubs are circling January home games for an ideal return date. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Warriors and sharpshooter Klay Thompson are circling January home games for an ideal return date, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Woj specifically mentions two dates as possibilities: Jan. 9 against Cleveland and Jan. 18 versus Detroit. He says a third date, Jan. 3 against Miami, is unlikely, but possible.

This aligns with a report from Thursday that stated Thompson would return after Christmas. Thompson is currently in the process of ramping up his conditioning, so his return timeline remains somewhat in flux.

After missing the past two-plus seasons, Warriors don’t want to put any pressure on Thompson to return before he’s 100% ready, and there’s certainly no rush to get him back in the lineup — the Dubs have an NBA-best 23-5 record and can afford to be patient.

Thompson’s last official contest was Game 6 of the NBA Finals on June 13, 2019. He was in the midst of an outstanding game, scoring 30 points in 31 minutes on just 12 field-goal attempts, but suffered a torn ACL late in the third quarter, which caused him to miss the entire 2019-20 season. After recovering from the ACL injury, he tore his Achilles tendon in the 2020 offseason, which sidelined him all of last season and has pushed back his debut this season.

In 615 career games (33.1 MPG), the five-time All-Star and three-time NBA champion holds averages of 19.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists on a stellar .459/.419/.848 shooting line.

Comments / 0

Related
Hoops Rumors

Lakers' Russell Westbrook, Bulls' DeMar DeRozan exit COVID protocols

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has cleared the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols and will be available for Friday’s game against Minnesota, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic. Westbrook just entered the protocols on Thursday, so his quick exit is great news for the Lakers. It sounds as if Westbrook may have registered a false positive and was cleared when he subsequently recorded multiple consecutive negative tests. The Lakers do still have a handful of players in the protocols: Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, Avery Bradley and Kendrick Nunn.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Nets star Kevin Durant enters COVID protocols

Nets superstar Kevin Durant has entered the league’s health and safety protocols, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Durant has tested positive on multiple occasions over the past two years. He had his own bout with the virus shortly after the pandemic struck. He missed three games last January after testing positive and missed three more in February after being deemed a close contact.
NBA
ClutchPoints

The only role Klay Thompson should play to avoid another injury in his Warriors return

Klay Thompson will surely hope to avoid getting hurt again in his return and the Golden State Warriors could definitely help him with that. Initial reports stated that the Warriors could have Klay Thompson available around Christmas Day. Now, it is believed that they’re planning to welcome him back in one of their home games in January. Regardless, the only thing certain is the All-Star shooting guard is nearing his return.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Klay Thompson
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green’s son goes viral after adorable moment with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson

The Golden State Warriors got back to their winning ways on Monday night against the Sacramento Kings. Stephen Curry scored 30 points and Draymond Green dropped a triple-double for the Dubs in their 113-98 victory. However, perhaps the best moment in the game occurred away from the action on the Golden State bench. Warriors star Draymond Green’s son went viral after an adorable moment with Curry and Klay Thompson.
NBA
NBC Sports

Shumpert reveals very unique reason he hates Warriors

Iman Shumpert was a member of three Cleveland Cavaliers teams that faced off against the Warriors in the NBA Finals. Shumpert, who went 1-2 against the Warriors under the bright lights, understandably has no love lost for Steph Curry and Co. However, the former swingman does have a very specific reason for hating, in sports terms, the Warriors.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors#Home Games#Nba Finals#Espn#Woj#Acl
firstsportz.com

“Keep that in mind”: Grant Hill gives major reality check to Klay Thompson with return on the cards

One of the most awaited returns is all set on the cards of 2021-22 NBA season as Klay Thompson will hit the court after more than 2 years. With the Golden State Warriors doing ever so well in the current season, Thompson’s return could be make or break in the team’s bid to make a run for the championship. Moreover, if the splash could connect once again, there seems to be no team who could stop the Dubs from adding to their trophy cabinet.
NBA
NBC Sports

Warriors' hot start has given Klay perfect return scenario

It has been 922 days since Klay Thompson limped off the court in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Nine hundred and twenty-two days since the Warriors' championship nucleus was whole. That number will continue to tick up for now. Not because Thompson hasn't fully rehabbed his torn right Achilles tendon. But because the Warriors have what many were unsure they could do with the five-time All-Star in street clothes.
NBA
Sporting News

What can Warriors expect from Klay Thompson? Four pressing questions ahead of sharpshooter's return

Someday soon, the rich will get richer. After missing the 2019-20 season with a torn left ACL and the 2020-21 season with a torn right Achilles, it's looking like Klay Thompson will make his highly anticipated return to the Warriors after Christmas. It was reported several months ago that the Warriors were targeting Christmas Day itself for the five-time All-Star's return, but recent reporting indicates that it's more likely to come in the first couple of weeks of January.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
thefocus.news

Who is Draymond Green's son DJ? Warriors star's wife and children revealed

Draymond Green’s son DJ recently stole the show on the Warriors bench, handing out towels and attending to players. With his newfound fame, we look at Draymond Green’s other children and wife, Hazel Renee. The Golden State Warriors blew out the Sacramento Kings 113-98 on Monday night, moving...
NBA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ strong message to Lakers after ugly loss vs. Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers got blown out by the Phoenix Suns, 108-90, at home on Tuesday. Yet, LeBron James is accentuating the positive. Considering the state of the Suns — fully healthy, with largely the same roster as last season’s NBA Finals squad – compared with that of the Lakers — depleted, renovated — James’ rational attitude is understandable.
NBA
firstsportz.com

5 NBA Players who could break Stephen Curry’s 3-point record

Now that the league ha crowned a new all-time leader in most threes made in the history of the game, fans are bound to question whether if Stephen Curry’s record will be surpassed in the future. So for comparison sake let us roughly predict Curry’s final number. Right now...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
454K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy