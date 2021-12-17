ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WATCH: Michigan State football releases Kenneth Walker III tribute video

By Robert Bondy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJJvi_0dQ8rk8M00
Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Kenneth Walker III will go down as one of the greatest to ever play for Michigan State so it’s only fitting he goes out with a tribute video.

Walker announced on Thursday that he’ll be opting out of the Peach Bowl and will declare for the NFL Draft — effectively ending his career at Michigan State. Walker only played one season in East Lansing, but he had a pretty darn incredible tenure with the Spartans.

Walker finished the season with 1,636 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns, and picked up numerous awards including the Doak Walker and Walter Camp Player of the Year awards. Walker also finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting — and quite frankly should have finished higher in my opinion.

Check out the tribute video that Michigan State football’s official social media team account released on Friday to honor Walker and all he did this year:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Walker, MI
Local
Michigan College Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL Draft: 7 safeties who can bolster Cowboys secondary

Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has seen improved play from the secondary as compared to years past, specifically at the safety position. However the future at the position raises some questions. The only known commodity under contract going forward is the ever-injured Donovan Wilson as current starters free safety Damontae Kazee and strong safety Jayron Kearse along with back up free safety Malik Hooker all signed to one-year deals this past offseason.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doak Walker
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three former Notre Dame players make the NFL’s Pro Bowl Teams

The Irish have a long history of sending fantastic players to the NFL and having a big amount of success. Today, the NFL released their Pro Bowl teams for the AFC and the NFC. There weren’t as many former Irish names as we would have liked to see, but there were still some Pro Bowl stalwarts that made the team’s. Find out below which former Notre Dame players are going to Las Vegas.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kenneth Walker#American Football#The Nfl Draft#Spartans#Heisman Trophy#Michigan State Football#Msu Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lorenzo's Locks - Bank on these three NFL picks in Week 16

Just a few more weeks of the 2021 NFL regular season remain. While teams continue to duke it out for playoff-seeding positions, our weekly-betting opportunities remain strong. With a full Week 16 NFL betting slate, we have a lot of options in front of us this weekend for our NFL bets. USA TODAY Sports’ Lorenzo Reyes tees up sports betting win opportunities around some of this week’s biggest games with his NFL Week 16 locks.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cole Holcomb placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

One day after a 27-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington added another starter to the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Tuesday, linebacker Cole Holcomb, who rarely misses a snap, was placed on the COVID list. Under the NFL’s new testing policies, Holcomb could still play Sunday, but he would first have...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three former Longhorns named to the NFL Pro Bowl

The NFL announced their 2022 Pro Bowl rosters for both the AFC and NFC on Wednesday night and Texas fans saw three familiar faces on the list. Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs has been selected for his second straight Pro Bowl. Diggs tied his career-high after snagging his fifth interception of the season from an errant Matt Stafford pass on Tuesday night. This marks the second straight pro bowl for the veteran defensive back.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch Florida football vs UCF Knights in Gasparilla Bowl

The big day is finally here Gator fans! The end of the tumultuous season is nearing its end on Thursday when Florida football faces the Central Florida Knights in the 2021 Gasparilla Bowl. It was not the postseason appearance either school expected, but after an embarrassing season for collegiate football in the state of Florida overall, it will serve as the state championship game.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

53K+
Followers
105K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy