ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Court Allows Biden Employer Vaccine Mandate to Take Effect

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal appeals court panel on Friday allowed President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger private employers to move ahead, reversing a previous decision on a requirement that could affect some 84 million U.S workers. The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
Vox

The Supreme Court showdown over Biden’s vaccine policies, explained

A raft of cases, all challenging various efforts by the Biden administration to encourage vaccination and control the spread of Covid-19, reached the Supreme Court at once this month. Briefing concludes at the end of the month, meaning that the Court is likely to determine the fate of President Biden’s efforts to promote vaccination around the beginning of the new year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Supreme Court sets special hearing for Biden’s vaccine rules for health-care workers, private businesses

The Supreme Court on Wednesday night announced it will hold a special hearing next month to consider challenges to the Biden administration’s pandemic efforts affecting millions of workers, a nationwide vaccine-or-testing requirement for large employers and a separate coronavirus vaccine mandate for health-care workers. Both policies have been at...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leslie Rutledge
Daily Mail

Federal appeals court REINSTATES Biden's vaccine mandate for firms with 100 employees or more after legal challenges from 27 states and religious groups: Battle now goes to SCOTUS

A federal appeals court panel on Friday allowed President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger private companies with more than 100 employees to move ahead. The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reverses a decision by a federal judge in a separate court that had paused the mandate nationwide.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osha#Mandates#The White House#Omicron#Republican#The U S Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Valley News

Federal appeals court denies Biden’s attempt to move vaccine mandate case to a more liberal courtroom

Brianna Lyman The Daily Caller The 6th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a motion filed by the Biden administration Friday, Dec. 3, that would transfer the OSHA vaccine mandate case to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. The court refused to allow the case to be moved to the circuit court in Washington, D.C., and ruled each side must file their arguments by Dec. 10, despite petitioners’ request. President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate, which was set to take effect Jan. 4, was temporarily halted by the 5th Circuit, with the case then moving to the 6th Circuit to determine whether to maintain the 5th Circuit’s halt. The 5th Circuit ruled that the petitions “give cause to believe there are grave statutory and constitutional issues with the Mandate.” The rule would hav.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy