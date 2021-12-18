ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet adoptions increasing at Santa Barbara County Humane Society during holiday season

By Karen Cruz-Orduña
 5 days ago

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Pet adoptions at the Santa Barbara and Santa Maria Humane Society are up during the holiday season.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year at the Santa Barbara and Santa Maria Humane Society.

“It seems like we’ve got- so many are going home, actually multiple animals are going home every single day,” said CEO of the shelter Kerri Burns.

The number of adoptions are increasing.

However pets are still available.

“I think we still have some kittens available for adoption, which is kind of a rarity around christmas time,” said Chief Operations Officer of the shelter Dori Villalon. “At our Santa Barbara shelter for sure.”

Workers are asking for donations for the animals and say so far, the community has been so generous.

“We took in a large donation from a holiday drive that the city of goleta did for us,” said Villalon. “So it’s great, throughout the day people are bringing gifts for the animals.”

If you are not looking to adopt but would like to give, the Humane Society is accepting sponsorships.

“Even if it is not during this holiday season, we’ve got next year,” said Burns. “We always have animals coming in. but our hope this holiday season is that every animal finds a home. and our community keeps us in mind on how to give, where to give or ways to adopt this season.”

The shelter says you could see a furry friend by appointment only.

Click here for more information.

Central Coast behavioral wellness specialists provide ways to combat anxiety as Omicron variant rises

As the Omicron variant continues to spread nationwide, it's causing some anxiety across the Central Coast. Local behavioral wellness specialists provide tips on how to manage the uneasy feeling.
Demand for COVID testing spikes days before Christmas

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Lines are making a comeback at COVID testing sights and rapid tests are selling out at drug stores. More and more people are scrambling to get tested before meeting with family or friends this holiday weekend.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Revels celebrate early California history

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Christmas Revels returned to the stage at The Lobero Theatre. Saturday's opening night included some audience participation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Casa de la Raza reopens and hosts toy drive for families and fundraiser for 5-year-old needing bone marrow transplant

La Casa de la Raza, the Cesar Chavez Center, was founded in 1971. Its mission is to develop, empower and advocate for the Latino community. Saturday the center hosted its first event since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Boat Parades followed by fireworks in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif.-The Ventura Harbor didn't just have one boat parade it had two. The harbor hosted back to back parades of lights with a Seality theme.
VENTURA, CA
