ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at what happened last week with Brock Lesnar, Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman. – We’re live from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois now as we see Paul Heyman waiting in the back parking lot. Heyman is holding the...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Brock Lesnar, ‘moron’ Dana White blasted by UFC legend over alleged conspiracy

UFC legend Mark Hunt has taken a wild dig at Brock Lesnar and UFC president Dana White on social media. One of the most crucial part UFC fighters have to go through in every fight is making weight. Heavyweight Justin Tafa recently didn’t make it during the weigh-ins for his fight against Harry Hunsucker and was declared as the first heavyweight fighter to ever miss weight in the history of the promotion.
UFC
Wrestling World

WWE has changed plans for Roman Reigns

In the last episode of Friday Night Smackdown that aired a couple of days ago, we saw how Roman Reigns abandoned the services of his personal advisor, Paul Heyman, attacking him and then being attacked by the historical wrestler followed by the Mad Genius: Brock Lesnar. After weeks in which...
WWE
ClutchPoints

Seth Rollins’ Net Worth in 2021

Seth Rollins’ net worth in 2021 is $9 million. Seth Rollins, which is the under the ring name of Colby Daniel Lopez, is a wrestler who currently works for WWE. He’s one of WWE’s biggest stars, after having held several championships. For this piece, let’s dive into Seth Rollins’ net worth in 2021.
WWE
PWMania

How Wrestling Companies Are Said To Be Feeling About Alberto Del Rio

As PWMania.com previously reported, recent criminal charges against Alberto Del Rio have been dropped. Del Rio has teased that he will be wrestling again for a major company in the United States. Del Rio recently tweeted the link to an ESPN interview where he talked about possibly making a return to WWE.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Announces Return Of Former Star For Special Grudge Match

Guess who’s back? Wrestlers are legitimate athletes, but they do not do the same things as their contemporaries. One of the major differences is in the area of retirement, as you do not see wrestlers stay out of the ring forever most of the time. It also helps that wrestlers are able to come back for a one off match if they choose, which is the case again with another retired wrestler.
WWE
PWMania

Jake Hager Opens Up On His Friendship With Jim Ross

Jake Hager made an appearance on the latest “AEW Unrestricted” podcast. During it, the former WWE star talked about his friendship with Jim Ross as well as Gerald Brisco. “It’s just a special relationship that I have with Jim. I met him in my sophomore year in college. I think it was in 2003. He was with another Oklahoman, Jerry Brisco, who is another good friend of mine who is very close to me. They always said, ‘Hey, you’re a tall wrestler. Why don’t you try pro wrestling?’ I was a big fan when I was in junior high during the Monday Night Wars. I got away because I ended up in high school in wrestling and football. Senior year, I was doing six months of interviewing and no job. I called Jim up and said, ‘Give me a tryout.’ He called Jerry up. Jerry sets up the tryout. I graduated in May of ‘06. I went out for the tryout that month. It was like a week-long tryout in Deep South. I got the job. By July, I moved out of Oklahoma and started my pro wrestling journey. Throughout there, I was blessed to have Jim Ross there giving me guidance and Jerry Brisco giving me guidance on what to do and what to stay away from. Over there it is a lot different than AEW. There’s a lot of landmines you have to avoid, but I was very lucky to have those guys in my hand. And of course, what do I have to do? I have to spray barbeque sauce in my friend’s face, but I did let Jim put me in an ankle lock live in the middle of the ring on a PPV, so I think we’re even. I am very lucky and very glad to be his friend.”
WWE
PWMania

Eric Bischoff Discusses The bWo Parody Of The nWo In ECW

Eric Bischoff covered the December 23, 1996 episode of WCW Monday Night Nitro on a recent installment of his 83 Weeks podcast on AdFreeShows.com. During it, he was asked if he enjoyed the bWo (Blue World Order) parody of the nWo in ECW considering he came up with the nWo after seeing a similar act in Japan.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Sonya Deville
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Jinder Mahal
Person
Sasha Banks
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Paul Heyman
Person
Sami Zayn
Person
Adam Pearce
Person
Baron Corbin
Person
Drew Mcintyre
FanSided

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 preview and prediction

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley fight for the second time. Will the rematch be different than their first meeting? FanSided has an answer. Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley meet in an unexpected boxing rematch on Saturday, Dec. 18. It’s an event that came together quickly but should provide some intrigue.
JAKE PAUL
PWMania

Jim Ross Provides Update On His Health

Jim Ross underwent surgery late last month while he fights skin cancer. The WWE Hall of Famer is on hiatus from AEW right now while he does radiation treatment and he hopes to be back on the December 29th broadcast. Ross provided an update during the latest episode of Grilling...
WWE
PWMania

Report: Steve Austin Wanted For WrestleMania 38 Appearance

WWE Legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin is reportedly being discussed for a WrestleMania 38 appearance. WrestleVotes filed the following report today- Stone Cold has not appeared for WWE since the 3/16/2020 RAW episode for 3:16 Day. WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday 4/2 and Sunday 4/3 from...
WWE
Wrestling World

Bad news for Sammy Guevara

The history of pro-wrestling very often is intertwined with the most passionate love stories, the happiest but also the saddest and most twisted, with the wrestlers of WWE, AEW and many other companies of the world, who spend a lot of time in the ring, in the gyms and in the backstage of the various shows of their respective companies, they find love in the locker rooms where they spend more time than at home.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Crown#Rams#Wwe Title#Combat#Fox#Universal#Smackdown Women#Champion Charlotte Flair#Storm
PWMania

Jim Ross Discusses The Best Agents In Wrestling History

Jim Ross recently spoke about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed his belief that Pat Patterson might be the greatest to ever be a backstage agent. “The best agent probably was [Pat] Patterson. The way that he could...
WWE
PWMania

Miz TV Confirmed For Tonight’s WWE RAW

The Miz took to Twitter today to announce that he will host a Miz TV segment on RAW tonight. As previously announced, Edge will bring back his Cutting Edge segment with Maryse as the guest. Here is the updated lineup for RAW tonight- -The Miz hosts Miz TV. -Bobby Lashley...
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE NXT live results: AJ Styles appears, Gonzalez-Kai street fight

AJ Styles is headed to NXT tonight and appears to be set for a confrontation with Grayson Waller. The appearance was announced after Waller mocked Styles on social media. Waller made fun of Styles' hair and called him out for riding Omos' coattails. Waller said he loved Styles when he was a kid, but Styles has hung around too long.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE SmackDown ratings up, best viewership since September

Friday night's WWE SmackDown averaged 2.303 million viewers on Fox, up 7.5 percent from the previous week. It's the best audience for the show since the September 10 episode that took place from Madison Square Garden. In the 18-49 demo, SmackDown drew a 0.52 rating, up four percent from the...
WWE
PWMania

Seth Rollins Describes What Is Currently Going On With His Character In WWE

During an interview with Z100’s Josh Martinez, Seth Rollins talked about his current character in WWE:. “God, it’s as if — it’s as if this crazy — if The Joker were a narcissist going through a midlife crisis. I guess that’s the best way to really put it. I don’t really know any other way to do it. But yeah, it’s a lot. It’s a lot happening but the cool thing about the character is it can kind of go any which way. There’s a lot of unpredictability with it and I think that’s fun, you know?”
WWE
CBS Sports

WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Bobby Lashley addresses Day 1 fatal four-way for the WWE championship

Last week, Bobby Lashley got his wish as he earned entry to the WWE championship match at the Day 1 pay-per-view on New Year's Day. To do so, Lashley had to beat the other three competitors in the match in singles action in one night. Lashley managed to do so, beating Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and Big E. On Monday night's episode of Raw, Lashley will address the three men he bested.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy