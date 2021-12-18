Consumer Warrior Clark Howard breaks down when you need to be concerned about the stock market

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, file) (Mark Lennihan)

Jacksonville FL — After a lot of red to end last week on Wall Street, Consumer Warrior Clark Howard says the key for when you need to be worried about the ups and downs depends on when you need your money. Clark says for most people who have 401K’s or investment funds, and don’t need the money for years down the road, then now is not the time for you to worry about the market roller coaster.

“If you have money in the stock market you need this year, next year, that’s when you got to pay attention”. Clark says.

He suggests having the cash you need if some of the money you have invested is needed to pay your bills.

Clark says overall the stock market has been on a nice run since 2009 and he believes things are out of hand value-wise. He says that has to be corrected over time.

