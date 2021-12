As we get closer and closer to the start of the College Football Playoff, there is one matchup, in particular, that has the attention of college football fans around the country. The Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Cotton Bowl Classic on New Year’s Eve. The matchup will be between a powerhouse program and defending national champs in the Crimson Tide and a Cincinnati program currently not in a Power 5 conference.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO