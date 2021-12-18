Elizabeth Holmes' fraud case heads to the jury

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The jurors responsible for assessing 11 charges of fraud and conspiracy against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes are scheduled to begin their third day of deliberations on Thursday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
Major United States bank decided to improve and rework their training programs for their employees after a serious incident was publicly revealed earlier this month, when one of the bank employees racially profiled and falsely accused one of the bank’s customers, a Black man, over a check fraud. Later, a video of the incident appeared online.
Though Dirt prides itself on accuracy, occasionally we do get it wrong. One of those occasions was back in July, when we erroneously reported on an $83 million house sale in Pacific Palisades. At the time, rumors swirled that the buyer was a “mystery crypto billionaire,” who had quickly ridden the bitcoin wave to overnight riches, though months passed and still everyone was strangely unable to name the crypto investor in question.
Black Girls Code founder Kimberly Bryant has been removed from leading the nonprofit. In a statement, the nonprofit's board said it's investigating allegations of "workplace impropriety," but Bryant remains on staff. Black Girls Code teaches girls tech skills, and has partnered with Google, Facebook, and Nike. Kimberly Bryant, the founder...
The jury Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial concluded its first full day of deliberations on Tuesday after a day of closing arguments which painted opposing portraits of the British socialite as Jeffrey Epstein’s “partner-in-crime” and his scapegoat. In a powerful closing for the prosecution on Monday, Assistant US Attorney Alison Moe described Ms Maxwell as a “sophisticated” and “dangerous” predator who targeted vulnerable young girls for Epstein’s benefit. “Maxwell ran the same playbook again and again. She groomed them. She caused deep and lasting harm to young girls. It is time to hold her accountable,” Ms Moe said.In closing...
Elon Musk is reportedly secretly living in a $12 million mansion in Austin, Texas despite his claim to reside in a spartan $50,000 rental module at SpaceX's Boca Chica launch site. For the past year, Musk has been spending at least part of his time in the lavish waterfront estate...
Two men tried to kidnap and hold Warren Buffett for ransom in 1987, but their plan failed. The investor had a security camera and 300-pound metal door installed in his office afterward. Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway spends about $300,000 a year on his personal and home security. Sign up here for...
Elon Musk’s Austin residence is a waterfront estate of a billionaire friend that was once the most expensive in the city, at least according to a Wall Street Journal report published Wednesday. News of the home, near Mount Bonnell, arrives after some time of Musk saying he lives in a "tiny home" in Boca Chica, Texas.The richest man in the world has since denied those claims in an email to Business Insider, saying, "the WSJ article is false. I don't live there and am not looking to buy a house anywhere." The Journal has not issued a response.The WSJ report...
Here is a look at the life of Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur behind Tesla and SpaceX. Mother: Maye (Haldeman) Musk, nutritionist and model. Marriages: Talulah Riley (2013-2016, divorced for the second time), (2010-2012, divorced for the first time); Justine (Wilson) Musk (2000-2008, divorced) Children: with Justine Musk: Nevada, died...
NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell will spend Christmas — and her 60th birthday — in jail without a resolution to her sex trafficking trial as a jury ended an abbreviated first week of deliberations Wednesday without reaching a verdict. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
Editor’s Note: Backbone of Silicon Valley is a first-of-its-kind video storytelling project. Our reporters spent a year documenting the plight of six essential workers in Silicon Valley—the unsung heroes who clean your house, pack your groceries and prescriptions, cook your food, work in hospitals and deliver your meals. San José Spotlight teamed up with filmmakers to tell their stories. Check our video page for new mini documentaries posting Mondays and Wednesdays in December.
SAN JOSE (CBS SF/AP) — Jury deliberations in the trial of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes will begin Monday after closing arguments wrapped up and the case was presented to the jury on Friday.
Jurors will decide whether Holmes turned her blood-testing startup into a massive scam following a three-month-long trial that captivated Silicon Valley. The hand-off came after lawyers for the opposing sides wrapped up a second day of painstaking final arguments to sum up their respective interpretations of the evidence submitted to the jury. That included the testimony of 32 witnesses — including Holmes herself — and more than...
SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec 17 (Reuters) - Jurors began weighing the fate of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' on Friday, after the prosecution and defense painted very different pictures of the entrepreneur who once dazzled Silicon Valley and is now charged with fraud. In the final hours of a trial that...
San Jose, California (CNN) — After three months of testimony from 32 witnesses, the criminal fraud case of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has made its way to the jury of eight men and four women who will decide her fate. In dueling closing arguments spanning two court days, the...
Comments / 0