Guests Asked to Be Vaccinated for RFK Jr. Holiday Party

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — son of the former presidential candidate and one of the most high-profile anti-vaxx advocates in the country — vaccinated? He wouldn’t say when he spoke to Gawker late last month, but guests invited to a holiday party at his...

Anti-Vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s House Party Guests Told to Get Vaccinated Before Coming

An invitation for a holiday party at the home of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—one of America’s most notorious anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists—reportedly urged guests to get tested or vaccinated for coronavirus before they came inside his house. Politico reports Kennedy held a holiday gathering at his home in California last week, and virtual invites told attendees to take the same precautions that Kennedy has spent the pandemic attempting to undermine for enormous financial gain. When Politico asked him about the apparent hypocrisy at his shindig, Kennedy blamed his wife—Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines. “I guess I’m not always the boss at my own house,” Kennedy told Politico’s Daniel Lippman. He added that tests and vaccines statuses weren’t checked at the door. Kennedy’s anti-vaccine group, the Children’s Health Defense, more than doubled its revenue in 2020 to $6.8 million, according to an AP investigation.
Anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. blames his Curb Your Enthusiasm star wife Cheryl Hines for ordering guests attending holiday party at his California home to get vaccinated or tested

Prominent anti-vaxxer Robert F Kennedy Jr. held a holiday party at his California home last week, with the invitation urging guests to be vaccinated or get tested for COVID-19 before coming to his house. Kennedy, one of America’s most notorious anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxer icon, told his guests to...
Texas QAnon cult is now drinking bleach, member’s horrified family says

The family of a woman who joined a fringe QAnon cult in Texas says she’s now drinking toxic chemicals with her peers – and brags that she serves them herself.“She was proud to tell us that she was the one mixing it up and giving it to everybody,” an anonymous relative told the Dallas Observer.The Observer reported earlier this month that the woman, whose family’s surname is Leek, recently left her husband and children in Delaware to join the cult in Dallas. Now, her distressed relatives fear for her life as she and others drink from a punch bowl...
Twitter blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene for comparing Covid and polio vaccines

Twitter users are seething after Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene used her Twitter account to once again cast doubt on Covid-19 vaccines.“How many breakthrough cases of polio are there?” the Republican congresswoman tweeted sarcastically. Below her question, she posted an image of Senator Cory Booker, who recently became one of the many Americans to contract a mild case of Covid-19 despite being fully vaccinated.Ms Greene appeared to be implying that the Covid shots are not as effective as the vaccine for poliomyelitis, a disease that was eradicated from the United States after decades of inoculations.But as many readers pointed out,...
Joy Reid's cheap shot at red states ignores blue state woes

MSNBC’s Joy Reid wants to talk about how residents of West Virginia and Kentucky are poor but their senators are rich. Perhaps this would be a good time to reevaluate the liberal policies that she holds so dear. Obviously upset by West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin tanking President...
Fox News backs host as Fauci demands he be fired

Fox News backed its host Jesse Watters despite Anthony Fauci calling for his sacking after he asked a crowd of young conservatives to “ambush” the top diseases exert and urged them to go for a rhetorical “kill shot”.In a statement cited in several reports, Fox News said Mr Watters’s comments had been taken out of context.“Based on watching the full clip and reading the entire transcript, it’s more than clear that Jesse Watters was using a metaphor for asking hard-hitting questions to Dr Fauci about gain-of-function research and his words have been twisted completely out of context,” the statement...
‘Fox News is putting a target on the back of top scientists’: Fellow medics back Fauci in Watters row

More health experts are calling for Fox News to take some kind of action after one of its most prominent hosts, The Five’s Jesse Watters, used inflammatory language while describing a hypothetical scenario in which activists harassed Dr Anthony Fauci of the White House’s Covid-19 response team.The controversy began over the weekend when Mr Watters spoke at the annual Turning Point USA convention, a meeting of the conservative youth organisation that was this year held in Phoenix, Arizona.On Tuesday, dean Dr Peter Hotez of Baylor College of Medicine’s National School of Tropical Medicine joined CNN to address his own experience...
'Take that Scrooge, the Grinch and all of the doubters': Psaki claims shelves are 90% stocked with three days to Christmas and celebrates with NY Times article saying supply chain crisis is over

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki took a shot at 'doubters' and Scrooges who feared supply chain backlogs could hurt Christmas, as retailers managed to stock shelves in time for the holidays. 'Take that Scrooge, the Grinch and all of the doubters that this could happen,' Psaki crowed on Twitter....
Guest Opinion: Be grateful this holiday season

I don't think a day goes by that there is not a guest opinion or letter to the editor where someone is complaining about one thing or another. It's America and it is certainly our right to do so, but being it is the holidays you would think someone would write in and say how grateful they are for all their blessings and living in this wonderful country.
