Georgia DB signees fill numbers need, but is it enough?

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman, the Tennessee Volunteers’ leading target this year, announced on Twitter on Thursday that he will return to Knoxville for the 2022 season. Tillman, a redshirt junior, could have decided to enter the 2022 NFL Draft. Coming off the best season of his Tennessee career, however, he instead decided to return to the Volunteers next season. His announcement came just over a week after quarterback Hendon Hooker made the same decision, announcing his return in 2022.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO