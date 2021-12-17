Billy Napier talks IMG Academy; wants to create a pipeline
After landing his first IMG recruit, Billy...www.on3.com
After landing his first IMG recruit, Billy...www.on3.com
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0