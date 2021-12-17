Billy Napier talks IMG Academy; wants to create a pipeline

As expected, the SEC revised its COVID policy for the 2021-22 men’s and women’s basketball seasons. The first change is to the roster minimums. The SEC will now use the “seven-and-one” rule, meaning teams will now be required to play if they have at least seven scholarship players and one countable coaching staff member available. If teams have fewer than those numbers available, they can still play if they want; if not, the game will be rescheduled or declared a no-contest.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO