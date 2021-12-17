ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

What does Casey Thompson's transfer mean for the Longhorns?

By Joe Cook about 9 hours
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Texas quarterback Casey Thompson, who started 10 of...

Related
BamaCentral

Alabama CB Marcus Banks Announces Transfer Destination

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Former Alabama football cornerback Marcus Banks, who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal back on Nov. 8, officially announced his transfer destination on Monday night. Banks, a junior, will be staying in the SEC West and will be taking his football talents to Mississippi State. "Thank you...
ALABAMA STATE
State
Texas State
AllSooners

Report: Coveted Linebacker Enrolls at Oklahoma

Oklahoma reportedly added another big recruiting win this week. SoonerScoop.com’s Bob Pryzbylo reported that 4-star linebacker Jaren Kanak is now enrolled in the OU student database. Kanak, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound athlete from Hayes, KS, was originally a Clemson commit, but he appears to be following Brent Venables to Norman.
OKLAHOMA STATE
On3.com

Class of 2022 recruit dies after complications from surgery

Robbie Roper, a class of 2022 quarterback recruit, died due to complications from a shoulder surgery, according to a social media message sent from Roper’s personal Twitter account. A native of Woodstock, Georgia, Roper was scheduled to have shoulder surgery on Tuesday and later suffered from complications from the...
ROSWELL, GA
#Longhorns#American Football
thespun.com

1 Team Reportedly Already Turned Down Gator Bowl

With Texas A&M unable to attend the Gator Bowl, officials for the game have been scrambling to find a replacement. Unfortunately, they’re quickly finding that to be easier said than done. According to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, the Gator Bowl can start reaching out to 5-7 teams...
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Ex-Oregon 4-star commit Jahlil Florence offered by Oklahoma

After committing to Oregon in August, San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln cornerback Jahlil Florence backed off his pledge to the Ducks following Mario Cristobal‘s departure for Miami a few weeks ago. He chose not to sign during the Early Signing Period last week, and has quickly become a very hot commodity on the open market.
OKLAHOMA STATE
On3.com

Troubled former USC football star is back on the move again

Jackson State Tigers linebacker Abdul-Malik McClain has entered the transfer portal according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. This will be his second time going through the transfer portal, originally signing his letter of intent with the USC Trojans. McClain appeared in one game this season, recording three tackles on Sept....
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Kentucky guard not warming up with team following controversial decision

This isn’t great news for Kentucky ahead of Wednesday’s matchup with Western Kentucky. Guard Dontaie Allen didn’t participate in pre-game warmups. Jon Hale of the Louisville Courier-Journal reported Allen watched warmups from the bench. That comes after Allen decided not to play in the wildcats’ win over North Carolina earlier this week.
NBA
AllClemson

Clemson Drops In Updated 2022 Recruiting Rankings

Clemson's 2022 recruiting class looks vastly different than it did just three short weeks ago. When the month of December began, the Tigers' current class ranked No. 7 in the country. However, after a shakeup in the coaching staff, most notably Brent Venables departure for the head coaching job at Oklahoma, Clemson had three blue-chip players decommit, and a fourth did not sign, dropping the class all the way down to No. 15.
CLEMSON, SC
On3.com

Nick Saban sends message to Alabama award winners

Alabama brought home plenty of hardware during award season. But head coach Nick Saban had a message for those players during his press conference this week. Quarterback Bryce Young won the Heisman Trophy and linebacker Will Anderson won the Bronko Nagurski Award — two of the highest honors in the game. That speaks to the type of season Alabama’s having as it gets ready for the Cotton Bowl against Cincinnati.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

On3.com

