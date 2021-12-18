ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero High School Students Fight Harassment On Campus

By Email the Editor
 5 days ago
Students met at Sunken Gardens and marched to the campus to gain attention from school officials

ATASCADERO — On Dec. 17, close to 100 students from Atascadero High School (AHS) met at the Sunken Gardens after school to discuss a recurring problem at the school. Several reports of sexual assault have been made on campus, yet according to students, those reports have been dismissed by school officials.

Students told Atascadero News an AHS Justice social media account was created by a student after their friend reported an assault to school officials who discredited the allegation. The account is an anonymous account where students can anonymously tell their stories of assault or harassment.

One student, whose name has been redacted, told Atascadero News, “We are taking it into our own hands because every time students have gone to the school, they have turned them away—We’re trying to do what we can as students seeing as no one else is supporting us.”

The same student referenced to her own story, saying a student from the ASB club has been harrassing her and when reported to school officials the student was defended by saying it was a “bad love story.”

After meeting at the Sunken Gardens, the students headed to the school with signs to bring awareness to their cause. The students plan to meet over winter break to form a club, “We want the school to change their policies and rules and take things more seriously because it is serious stuff—we want this conversation to keep going.”

The students hope to see more actions of discipline from school officials and for their reports to be taken more seriously.

Atascadero Unified School District Trustee George Shoemaker told Atascadero News the students organized the event themselves, yet he and many parents were present.

Atascadero News reached out to the Atascadero Unified School District for a response.

