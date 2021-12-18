ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newell: Following the money behind "Defund the Police"

By Newell Normand
 5 days ago

We have seen the consequences of policies implemented across the country relative to defunding the police. Now, those folks who championed those policies are retreating from them, after they've seen the devastating consequences.

What has not been revealed yet are the corporations that are funding organizations that are helping elect these folks who are going doing the defunding.  I spoke with Jonathan Thompson, Executive Director of the National Sheriff’s Association, who wrote a letter slamming the NFL and other corporations for financing this effort across the country.

We've seen an influx in law enforcement retirements and the demoralization of police all over America. Jonathan, you and a few others that have decided to step up and call people out who is actually financing these initiatives. What brought you to this point?

At some point, you've got to look at what people are saying and what they're doing, and when they don't align, you have to call them out. I hope we all recognize that the errors in judgment and in policy desires have had a horrendous effect on our country.

When law enforcement breaks the law, instead of upholding it, they need to be held accountable. Powerful businesses just can’t make blanket statements that say the country is systemically racist and that we have to do everything to unwind everything good in this country. It's wrong, and it's based on a philosophical desire to do away with the country entirely… there’s a handful of people across this country that have figured out how to use social media, how to use imagery to their advantage and to scare people. Worst of all, we're watching these mega corporations that have billions of dollars at their disposal, and they're choosing to push a narrative for nothing other than to get more eyeballs to watch their games, or walk the aisles in their stores, and hope consumers will be sympathetic and spend more money.

When we defund police, we’re actually creating an environment that's more dangerous for our officers out there. Many officers don't have the benefit of backup because police forces are depleted and I think folks recognize that.

I know it’s cliche, but there’s that thin blue line.  What’s on the wrong side of that line is that police retirements are at an all time high, police recruitment is almost impossible, and the ability to retain the best and brightest is getting more and more difficult. Our inability to protect the communities is literally on the edge of that thin blue line. The most important people in all of this are those willing to put their hand up and swear to support this Constitution and this country. These companies could not have devised a better strategy. It’s a perfect storm!

These CEOs and executives of these organizations that are spending money helping others to carry out defunding of the police rely on empirical data every day to make decisions  to move their company in the proper direction. Why don’t they look at the empirical data when it comes to social justice issues?

It’s a visceral reaction. They see the emotion of a television incident and they feel the need to solve it and move on to managing and leading the business. My advice to them is to do their job, focus on their business, and focus on making money in a way that helps society do the thing it wants to do - not the things a very small group of people want it to do.

Deplorable@2652
5d ago

Make PUBLIC a list of these Corporations and we’ll see them blackballed into bankruptcy. BACK THE BLUE! PERIOD.

Kevin
3d ago

These woke cancel culture organizations and businesses need boycotted. When a couple people do it, it doesn’t do much but when millions do the boycotting then maybe they will change their ways.

Robert the Bruce
4d ago

Yawn 🥱!.. only a criminal would defund the police. Its leftist insanity at its best.

POLITICS
New Orleans, LA
