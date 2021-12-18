ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Association Between Maternal HIV Stigma Among South Indian Mothers Living with HIV and the CD4 Count of Children Living with HIV

uci.edu
 5 days ago

HIV stigma takes a multidimensional toll on a mother’s ability to care for herself and subsequently may impact her ability to care for...

nursing.uci.edu

hivplusmag.com

2021's Amazing People Living with HIV: Activist Mandisa Nikita Dukashe

Professional success and personal fulfillment seemed a distant dream for Mandisa Nikita Dukashe when she was growing up in South Africa. Losing her mother and abandoned by her father as a young child, Dukashe found herself working on a farm at age 12 to support her grandmother and siblings. By 19, she had tested positive for HIV and imagined her short, difficult life was nearly over.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
hivplusmag.com

2021's Amazing People Living with HIV: Community Leader Deondre Moore

At 27, Deondre B. Moore has already been a beloved and respected community leader for years. After learning he was living with HIV at 19, the dedicated educator and activist wasted little time in beginning to advocate for and inspire others. “I feel that I have had an obligated duty...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Dementia more common in adults with HIV

(HealthDay)—People older than 50 years with HIV are more likely to have dementia than people without HIV, according to a study published online Nov. 24 in AIDS. Jennifer O. Lam, from Kaiser Permanente Northern California in Oakland, and colleagues compared dementia incidence and prevalence after age 50 years by HIV status. The analysis included 13,296 people with HIV and 155,354 without HIV identified from Kaiser Permanente electronic medical records (2000 to 2016).
SCIENCE
contagionlive.com

Community HIV Care as Effective as Facility-Based Care

Community-based models of antiretroviral therapy were as effective as facility-based care in terms of viral suppression, the study authors wrote. Using community-based models of delivering antiretroviral therapy (ART) can be as effective as the standard facility-based, traditional model, according to a paper published in The Lancet HIV. Investigators from the...
HEALTH SERVICES
pharmacytimes.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Rates Among Individuals With HIV Vary By Geography

Immunocompromised individuals are at a higher risk of developing severe symptoms and dying from COVID-19. The overall global COVID-19 vaccination rate among individuals living with HIV is approximately 55%, with rates varying significantly by geography, according to a study published in the Journal of Infectious Diseases. Immunocompromised individuals are at a higher risk of developing severe symptoms and dying from COVID-19, making vaccination in this population critical.
SCIENCE
geneticliteracyproject.org

Yet another patient was naturally cured of HIV

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Researchers have identified a second HIV-positive person whose body might have naturally cleared the infection — sparking hope that studying...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
wchsnetwork.com

Covenant House releases 2021 HIV Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Covenant House, a nonprofit that works to fight hunger and homelessness, says 130 new HIV cases from injection drug use are predicted in Kanawha County before the end of 2021. The organization released its 2021 HIV Report on Tuesday during a virtual press event. “Right now,...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Kokomo Perspective

People Living With HIV Face Higher Odds for Heart Failure

TUESDAY, Dec. 14, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- People with HIV have an added risk of heart failure, so they and their health care providers need to be alert for early signs such as shortness of breath, fatigue, leg swelling, coughing and chest pain, according to a new study. “Cardiovascular disease...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Despite stigma, HIV infection rates rise in Jordan

This article first appeared in our partner site, Independent ArabiaThere has been a notable rise in HIV/Aids infections during the last three years in Jordan, with the coronavirus pandemic apparently contributing to the trend, owing to the lack of healthcare provisions available throughout lockdown.According to the Ministry of Health, a total of 21 cases of HIV/Aids infections have been recorded so far this year in the country. All of the cases recorded were of Jordanian nationals, three of whom were women. This brings up the total number of HIV/Aids cases to approximately 357, with 250 patients undergoing treatment. However, 25...
WORLD
crs.org

Helping Children With HIV Thrive In Cameroon

Remembering to take daily medications can be hard for many people. But imagine being a young child and having to remember to take pills each day, every day and always at the same time. This is what Martha,* now age 15, has had to do for the past nine years. Diagnosed with HIV shortly after birth, she has been taking lifesaving antiretroviral medications for most of her life.
HEALTH
POZ

Deaf People Aging With HIV Face Communication Barriers

What does healthy aging look like for deaf people living with HIV? Well, it starts with access—something they may lack because English, and especially written English, isn’t their first language, according to focus group data published in the Journal of the Association of Nurses in AIDS Care. Medical...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
POZ

HIV Cure Research Day 2021

Surely, most POZ readers know about World AIDS Day, held each December 1, and are likely familiar with other days of observance, including National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day (February 7), HIV Vaccine Awareness Day (May 18) and National HIV Testing Day (June 27). So far, 16 such events are recognized nationally (POZ offers a roundup of those HIV Awareness Days here as well as in a printable PDF poster).
SCIENCE
contagionlive.com

Maternal BMI Influences Infant Weight Gain Regardless of HIV Exposure

Nearly 20% of infants were overweight or obese by 1 year of age regardless of HIV exposure, a new study in South Africa found. Maternal body mass index influences infant weight gain in the first year of life regardless of HIV exposure status, a new study in South Africa found.
WEIGHT LOSS
POZ

Another Large Study Confirms Link Between HIV and Heart Failure

People younger than 40, those of Asian and Pacific Islander descent and women living with HIV had the highest rates of heart failure in a large study published in the journal Mayo Clinic Proceedings. And that may point to the need for additional tests for younger people and women living...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

In pre-pandemic days, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not Covid-19?The bottom line is – without a test, you can’t. Because while the typical symptoms of a cold are a headache, sore throat and runny nose, those symptoms are now some of the main signs of Covid too.With Omicron cases spreading rapidly Professor Tim Spector, who helped found the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This existing drug can prevent COVID death

In a recent study published in The Lancet, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The study is from McMaster University. One author is Edward Mills. They treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine,...
MEDICAL SCIENCE

