Association Between Maternal HIV Stigma Among South Indian Mothers Living with HIV and the CD4 Count of Children Living with HIV

This article first appeared in our partner site, Independent ArabiaThere has been a notable rise in HIV/Aids infections during the last three years in Jordan, with the coronavirus pandemic apparently contributing to the trend, owing to the lack of healthcare provisions available throughout lockdown.According to the Ministry of Health, a total of 21 cases of HIV/Aids infections have been recorded so far this year in the country. All of the cases recorded were of Jordanian nationals, three of whom were women. This brings up the total number of HIV/Aids cases to approximately 357, with 250 patients undergoing treatment. However, 25...

WORLD ・ 9 DAYS AGO