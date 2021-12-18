ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police arrest boyfriend suspected of killing Pueblo woman in August

By Sean Rice
 5 days ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police have arrested a man for suspicion of second-degree murder after the death of his girlfriend earlier this year.

On August 16th, Pueblo Police responded to 700 Box Elder Street and conducted a homicide investigation. The victim was identified as 52-year-old Valerie Munoz Infante. No suspect was immediately named or arrested for her death.

On Friday, Pueblo Police arrested 64-year-old Albert Rodriguez for murder. Munoz-Infante's daughters told KRDO days after her death that Rodriguez was her boyfriend, and that he shot her in the back that night.

Albert Rodriguez via Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

In August, Sabrina Oliver and Hannah Vigil, her daughters, told KRDO they were frustrated with how the investigation was being handled.

"We have no answers at all," said Hannah Vigil at the time.

"I'm extremely upset," Oliver said. "I don't understand how someone can shoot somebody and be out of jail in less than six hours after the incident occurred."

Days after Munoz-Infante's death, the investigation was turned over to the 10th Judicial District Attorneys Office, but Rodriguez was not arrested until December.

Oliver spoke to KRDO Friday about what the last four months have been like for her.

"I am still at a loss for words and I don't believe it. It has been very lonely without her," Oliver said.

She said Rodriguez has not reached out to her or her sister since her mother's death.

"I've heard that he has been selling her stuff and that makes me angry because that I feel that stuff belonged to us and he had no right to get rid of it," Oliver said.

Valerie Munoz-Infante

Oliver said she is satisfied with the arrest and charge for murder. She claims key evidence was missing that could have proved that he premeditated the killing.

"Law Enforcement could not get into my mom's phone. They couldn't find that evidence to prove that he purposefully did it," Oliver said.

According to Pueblo Police, Rodriguez was peacefully arrested at his home Friday morning. He has not yet had a court appearance.

The post Police arrest boyfriend suspected of killing Pueblo woman in August appeared first on KRDO .

