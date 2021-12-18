Road Report: Expect closures, delays to increase as holiday season continues

Listing of projects or encroachment permits affecting busy streets

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma is announcing full details for planned projects beginning this holiday season, with most construction expected to finish before the new year.

Media and Public Affairs staff made the announcement Thursday saying drivers should expect full-road closures in parts of the City that will at times require long detours.

City projects include:

North Frontage Road, Avenue 9E to Avenue 10E

Yuma Commerce Center - Avenue 7E closure

Arizona Avenue, Palo Verde Street and Country Club Drive

Key locations by other utilities or agencies:

Avenue B and 20th Street

According to the City, pavement on North Frontage Road starting at Avenue 9E and working east toward Avenue 10E is to be reconstructed. Once completed, crews will reconstruct Avenue 10E from North Frontage toward 28th Street.

Motorists should plan on extra time while in the area, particularly with pickups and drop-offs at Sunrise Elementary and Ron Watson Middle schools.

The City also recommends drivers should get familiar with detour routes including Araby Road and Fortuna Road for north-south traffic and 24th Street, 28th Street and South Frontage Road or Interstate 8 for east-west traffic.

Natural gas service company Southwest Gas will replace 6,000 feet of main gas lines along the shoulder of North Frontage Road closer to Avenue 10E. Yumans traveling in this area should expect to drive at slower speeds, and be guided by flaggers directing traffic.

Yuma Commerce Center sewer line extension - 7E closure

The City reveals a contractor is installing a sewer line extension, new sewer manholes and new sewer line services in the Yuma Commerce Center, affecting the following roadways:

Avenue 7E from 32nd Street, north to 29th Street, including 31st Place and 30th Street

31st Place from Avenue 7E east to the Plaza Del Este area

30th Street from Avenue 7E east to Commerce Center Drive

29th Street from Avenue 7E east to Commerce Center Drive

Commerce Center Drive from 29th Street south to 30th Street

This phase of work will last through at least mid-December. During this time, Avenue 7E should be closed to all traffic between 30th Street and 32nd Street.

Arizona Avenue, Palo Verde Street and Country Club Drive

Improvements to roadways, underground utility lines and sidewalks along Arizona Avenue from Palo Verde Street to Country Club Drive are also scheduled.

The City says work will occur between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays, causing closures to parking, streets and sidewalks.

Avenue B and 20th Street

Through late December, crews will perform underground utility work along Avenue B and 8th Street. Work will prompt lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.

Dec. 20-29, a private contractor will install water and sewer connections to a new business, requiring lane closures and lane shifts on Avenue B between 16th Street and 20th Street, and a reduced speed limit on Avenue B, and a closure of 20th Street between 25th Drive and 27th Avenue.

City Street Maintenance

City Street Maintenance operations for the week of December 20-24 will take place in the following areas:

Street Crack Sealing - 16th Street from Yuma Palms Parkway to Pacific Avenue and Engler Avenue from 24th Street to San Marcos Drive

Street Asphalt Patching - 19th Street from 1st Avenue to Arizona Avenue and 20th Street from 4th Avenue to Arizona Avenue

Sidewalk Concrete Repairs - 1100 block of Colorado Street

