ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

UPDATE: Clark County woman with omicron variant had traveled out of the country, SNHD says

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fZxFW_0dQ8mlYM00

UPDATE: A second omicron variant case has been reported in Nevada. “The individual, tested in Churchill County, is an unvaccinated female in her mid-40s and the case is still being investigated at this time,” according to a Friday statement released by the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory. (Original story appears below.)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County woman who was diagnosed with Nevada’s first case of the COVID-19 omicron variant traveled out of the country, according to the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD).

The woman, who is in her mid-20s, is not hospitalized and she is isolating, the health district said.

The details were included in a Friday report released by SNHD that shows she remains the only case. The statistics were last updated on Wednesday, and the first case was announced on Tuesday.

SNHD reports that the woman was out of the country during the virus’s incubation period, and they are identifying contacts, and making “appropriate recommendations” for testing and quarantine. She was fully vaccinated, but she had not yet received a booster shot.

According to SNHD, “The omicron variant will likely become the most common variant in the United States. COVID-19 vaccines remain the most effective measure to protect against serious illness and hospitalization and to reduce the likelihood of new variants emerging. The health district recommends everyone 5 years and older get fully vaccinated, and everyone 16 and older who is fully vaccinated gets a booster dose if they are eligible to protect themselves and others from COVID-19.”

As of Dec. 15, SNHD reports that the delta variant accounts for 95.4% of all COVID-19 cases in the county, with delta plus at 4.6% of the total cases.

As of Dec. 17, there have been 352,695 cases of COVID-19 reported in Clark County. A total of 6,367 Clark County residents have died from COVID-19.

The number of cases COVID-19 among children age 4 and younger is 8,076 as of Dec. 17. The number of cases in children between the ages of 5 and 11 is 18,045.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 18

David Horton
5d ago

It isn't that big of a deal. Before you panic like Brandon and his Administration, check it out for yourself

Reply(1)
9
Related
8 News Now

Vaccine mandate for Nevada college students struck down in split vote

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada college students will no longer be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to attend classes in a new policy change. Any holds placed on student registrations for those who are unvaccinated will be lifted immediately. In a split 6-6 vote, the legislative commission voted not to continue the emergency vaccine […]
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
State
Nevada State
County
Clark County, NV
Clark County, NV
Health
Clark County, NV
Government
Local
Nevada Coronavirus
Local
Nevada Government
8 News Now

California requiring healthcare workers to get booster shots

Gov. Gavin Newsom says California will require healthcare workers to get booster shots against the coronavirus. The Democratic governor said in a press release Tuesday: “With Omicron on the rise, we’re taking immediate actions to protect Californians and ensure our hospitals are prepared.”
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Southern Nevada#Weather#Covid#Snhd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
8 News Now

8 News Now

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy