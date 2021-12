HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are searching for a woman who has not been seen or heard from in more than a week. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, April Lambert, 24, was last seen on Monday, Dec. 13 around 4:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Fry Road in the Katy area.

