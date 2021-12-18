ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Quidditch leagues look to change their name, citing Rowling's anti-trans stances

By Wynne Davis
WEKU
WEKU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01gs6a_0dQ8mNZ200
Real-life quidditch has been around since at least 2005, but now the sport's two large leagues are moving to drop the name and distance themselves from the fictional sport created by author J.K. Rowling in the Harry Potter series. Many universities, including Oxford University pictured above, have teams that compete in tournaments around the world. Carl Court/Getty Images

Quidditch is getting ditched. The sport started growing beyond the Harry Potter books years ago, when college students first translated it into a real-world game. But now two large leagues plan to drop the famous name, citing author J.K. Rowling's "anti-trans positions."

A new name hasn't been chosen yet. Both U.S. Quidditch and Major League Quidditch say they'll use a series of surveys in the next few months to reach a decision.

The two leagues put out a joint statement this week announcing the looming name change.

"For the last year or so, both leagues have been quietly collecting research to prepare for the move and been in extensive discussions with each other and trademark lawyers regarding how we can work together to make the name change as seamless as possible," MLQ Commissioner Amanda Dallas said in the statement.

Removing the quidditch name could also open up opportunities like sponsorships and broadcast deals that aren't currently feasible because of the trademark Warner Bros. holds on "quidditch." The leagues hope the change will also bring more expansion opportunities.

"I believe quidditch is at a turning point. We can continue the status quo and stay relatively small, or we can make big moves and really propel this sport forward into its next phase," USQ Executive Director Mary Kimball said. "Renaming the sport opens up so many more revenue opportunities for both organizations, which is crucial to expansion."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cyq2j_0dQ8mNZ200
The London Unspeakables seeker catches the snitch during a game at the Crumpet Cup quidditch tournament on Clapham Common on February 18, 2017 in London. Jack Taylor/Getty Images

While growing the sport and its revenue are big factors in the name change, the leagues say they want to move away from any association the sport has with Rowling.

In recent years, Rowling has made comments that many saw as transphobic and anti-trans. In 2020, she came under heavy criticism after tweeting a link to an article about access to menstrual hygiene products during the pandemic. The article referenced "people who menstruate" – a framing Rowling seemed to take issue with because it did not refer to "women."

" 'People who menstruate.' I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?" Rowling tweeted.

The author elaborated on her views, via Twitter and on her own website.

After Rowling's comments, many of the movie franchise's biggest stars made statements in support of trans people, including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

The leagues say Rowling's controversial opinions about trans people are not welcome in their ranks.

"Our sport has developed a reputation as one of the most progressive sports in the world on gender equality and inclusivity, in part thanks to its gender maximum rule, which stipulates that a team may not have more than four players of the same gender on the field at a time," the leagues said. "Both organizations feel it is imperative to live up to this reputation in all aspects of their operations, and believe this move is a step in that direction."

Comments / 0

Related
imdb.com

See First Pic of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson Together for Harry Potter Reunion

School is back in session! In the first picture of the HBO Max special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are seated in one of Hogwart's hallowed halls where they filmed many scenes for the magical franchise. Of course, some time has passed and the trio looks much older than they did in the first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Daniel has a beard, Emma's wild curls are now a trim pixy cut and Rupert has a more mature look. And though they're the only ones shown in this new image, fans will get a glimpse of the rest of the cast. We already got a sneak peek at a modern-day Robbie Coltrane...
MOVIES
thebrag.com

J.K. Rowling doesn’t get to return to Hogwarts

Harry Potter fanatics rejoice! Your favourite characters are returning to the school of witchcraft and wizardry. But don’t expect to see J.K. Rowling. It has been 20 years since Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone graced our screens and made the boy who lived a household name. In celebration, Warner Bros. are reuniting the cast in what will be a nostalgic trip that is not to be missed.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Rupert Grint
Person
Emma Watson
The Independent

JK Rowling’s name practically erased from new Fantastic Beasts trailer following transphobia accusations

JK Rowling’s name has been almost completely erased from the trailer for the new Fantastic Beasts film, only appearing in minuscule lettering in the closing shot.A credit to the author, who is a writer and producer on all three films, appeared prominently in the trailers for 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and 2018’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.The trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, released on 14 December this year, features Rowling’s name in the small print at the very end, rather than in large lettering, as had been seen throughout the other...
MOVIES
Pride Source

The Grossest Alliance of the Year? Dr. Oz Calls J.K. Rowling and Her Divisive Anti-Trans Comments ‘Brave’

Dr. Mehmet Oz, former TV show host and current candidate for a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, was taped at a private event making blatantly anti-trans remarks and standing up for anti-trans author and Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling, including her recent despicable comments. RadarOnline obtained a recording of the event and was the first to report on it.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Harry Potter Actor Daniel Radcliffe Admits He Has a Strange Relationship With Co-Star Robert Pattinson

For many, the highlight of the Harry Potter films is the rapport between its ensemble cast, many of whom became bonafide phenomenons amid or after their work in the films. Two of the most well-known fresh faces in that franchise are Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular character, and Robert Pattinson, who played Cedric Diggory before starring in franchises such as Twilight and The Batman. During a recent appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Radcliffe spoke about his dynamic with Pattinson since the Potter films have wrapped, arguing that they have a "very strange relationship."
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League Quidditch#Mlq#Usq
Variety

Twitter Enchanted Over ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 and ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Teaser

The much-anticipated second-season debut of “The Witcher” landed at the top of Variety’s Trending TV chart for the week of Dec. 13 to Dec. 19. The Netflix series had been long delayed as a result of COVID, but eight fresh episodes finally dropped on Friday, to the joy of fantasy fans everywhere. The fact that showrunner Lauren Schmidt answered fan questions on Twitter only helped bolster the conversation, helping viewers better understand the characters played by Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra and more. SO much to discuss, and yes, we'll do it here too! Let's have real conversations about what happened...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Dark Horse Comics Sold to Gaming Giant Embracer Group

Dark Horse Comics properties such as Hellboy and The Umbrella Academy are finding a new home. The indie comics publisher has agreed to be sold to Embracer Group, the Swedish video game conglomerate. The deal is expected to close in early 2022. The publisher’s new owner, which has 9,000 employees globally, is touting the untapped potential of the Dark Horse library, noting that 159 of its 170 of its owned properties have yet to be optioned for film and TV shows. Dark Horse has a first-look deal with Netflix, which produces the popular Umbrella Academy adaptation, currently preparing for a 2022 season...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Don’t Look Up’ Editor on Why Finding Film’s Tone Was Challenging

Don’t Look Up — a satirical black comedy that follows astronomers (played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) trying to warn the world of an Everest-size comet on a direct collision course with Earth — reteamed writer-director Adam McKay and veteran editor Hank Corwin, who received Oscar nominations for his work on his two previous collaborations with McKay, The Big Short and Vice. For this Netflix film, Corwin was again called upon to combine various tones. “It’s a grand comedy until it isn’t,” he says of the story that was written with the climate crisis in mind. “One of the huge...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Piers Morgan ‘thanks’ Meghan Markle in gloating response to Ofcom complaints list

Piers Morgan has “thanked” Meghan Markle after being named the most-complained about TV star of the year.The TV shows that attracted the most complaints in 2021 were revealed by media watchdog Ofcom on Monday (20 December).Morgan’s controversial comments about Markle topped the list, with 54,595 recorded complaints.In the controversial episode of Good Morning Britain, which aired in March, Morgan addressed Markle’s interview with Winfrey on Good Morning Britain and accused her of lying about her account of what happened at Buckingham Palace. Morgan walked off the episode after being called out by co-presenter Alex Beresford. Days later, he quit...
TV SHOWS
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy