Recently, I discussed a handful of players from the Boston Bruins who likely will not be back with the team next season. Due to this, it now feels necessary to focus on three players with expiring contracts who likely will remain with the team for the 2022-23 campaign. Ultimately, there’s truly only one player who the Bruins absolutely need to re-sign. Yet, it also would be nice to see them re-sign these other two players, too. Even if they aren’t among the flashiest of Boston’s players, it certainly won’t hurt to bring them back on cheap deals.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO