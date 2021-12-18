Video Conferencing Management Apps

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleVisual intelligence company AnyClip has launched the Zoom Connector, a new app that enables companies to directly upload their Zoom recordings to AnyClip's newly released Intelligence Lockbox -- an AI-powered...

eMarketer

Mobile Health Apps for Disease Management

The healthcare industry is in the midst of a digital health revolution where innovative solutions are being used to improve health, increase access to care, and lower costs. Mobile health (mHealth) apps that can help manage diseases and track key data in between physician visits are rising in popularity. Still, app developers will need to enhance their products’ value in order for consumers and healthcare partners to fully invest.
CELL PHONES
Pocket-lint.com

Gmail app gets audio and video calls

(Pocket-lint) - Google is rolling out voice and video calling to Google Chat within the Gmail app on iOS and Android as of this week. The company has a track record of spreading its userbase across a plethora of apps like Hangouts, Duo, Allo and Google Plus but more recently, Google has been focusing on consolidating the experience.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

The 6 Best Bookmark Manager Apps for Android

You're on your phone scrolling, come across an interesting web page, click the bookmark button and move on. When the time comes where you need to access a bookmark, you open your library and have to scroll through countless bookmarks back and forth until you find what you're looking for.
CELL PHONES
Inman.com

Shaker releases new business management app for agents on heels of funding

Real estate transaction and communications technology company Shaker announced it has released a new app for the individual agent called Shaker Agent. Real estate technology company Shaker has released a new app, called, Shaker Agent. The company shared the news exclusively with Inman. Last month, the company announced it had...
SOFTWARE
Apple Insider

Best apps for managing To Do lists on your iPhone and iPad

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — TheiPhone is the single best place for a To Do list, because you are nearly always close to it. Here are the best task management apps for it, or your iPad.
CELL PHONES
starlocalmedia.com

Pexip Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Improving the Accessibility and Delivery of Healthcare Services with Its Video Conferencing Platform

Pexip's video conferencing platform enables patients to obtain telehealth services regardless of their location or device choice or version. SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed video conferencing services in the Australian healthcare industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Pexip with the 2021 Australian Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for its video conferencing services in healthcare. The company makes video meetings as simple as voice calls. Healthcare organizations can launch the virtual telehealth solution from any web browser, eliminating the need to invest in costly video conferencing devices. The one-click meeting capability for the web browser allows healthcare providers to improve the accessibility and delivery of healthcare services to patients, including those residing in hard-to-reach locations without physical clinics. In addition, the Pexip platform helps patients save on travel time and costs to healthcare facilities.
TECHNOLOGY
Inside Higher Ed

Virtual Conferencing, Day One

This week the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE) – our ‘regional’ accrediting agency – is having its annual conference. The conference is being held virtually. The virtual conference experience has its virtues beyond preventing contagion. It saves travel time and cost, most notably. But...
EDUCATION
signalscv.com

5 benefits of using business data management app

Businesses worldwide are struggling to manage their ever-increasing amount of data – both structured and unstructured. Such an aspect has spurred demand for advanced and efficient business intelligence (BI) and analytics tools. These tools can help them make sense of this information, gain new insights, drive sales, reduce operational costs, better serve customers, execute more effective marketing campaigns, detect security threats more quickly and plan strategic initiatives confidently. These are the main benefits organizations can reap from using a business data management (BDM) app.
CELL PHONES
vmware.com

App and Cloud Modernization [2-Minute Video]

If your organization wasn’t “born in the cloud,” you likely have a portfolio consisting of hundreds and thousands of apps that were built over many years and are hosted on a variety of platforms. Some of your apps may be on-premises and some may be cloud-based. How do you simultaneously modernize your app portfolio and cloud infrastructure? Take a look at this short video.
CELL PHONES
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft brings Tiktok-style video creation to Office Mobile app

Microsoft has announced that it is bringing the creation of short video content to the Office Mobile app. In Q3 2021 the company integrated the Stream video player into the Office Mobile app. This allowed users to access and play videos on their professional network with ease, be it Teams Meetings Recordings, demos or tutorials sitting on your OneDrive for Business.
SOFTWARE
The Verge

Snap launches Story Studio, a standalone video editing app for mobile

Snap has launched a standalone video editing app called Story Studio, which is meant to give creators more precise editing control over vertical videos and allow them to add elements like text, trending audio, and AR lenses. First announced in May, the app is now available as an “early version” to iOS users in the US, UK, and Canada.
CELL PHONES
pymnts

67% of Consumers Want a Super App to Manage Their Digital Activities

Consumers want to consolidate their digital experiences into a single interface. In fact, 67% of all consumers would be interested in integrating at least two areas of their digital lives into a single app, providing them a centralized hub to manage a broader range of their digital activities, according to The Connected Consumer In The Digital Economy, a PYMNTS study based on a survey of 3,166 consumers.
CELL PHONES
TrendHunter.com

Consolidated Creator Apps

Adobe has launched a brand new creator app that is specifically designed to address the needs of creators who may want to be able to leverage and enjoy access to Adobe's powerful suite of tools but don't necessarily have the technical know-how and experience to use these programs for maximum output.
SMALL BUSINESS
TrendHunter.com

China-Compliant Career Apps

LinkedIn, the leading social media network connecting global job-seekers, recruiters and companies, has launched a brand new career app that is specifically designed to comply with the regulations and data protection laws of China. The 'InCareer' app is similar to LinkedIn in that it offers an array of job-seeking platform....
CELL PHONES
TrendHunter.com

Millennial-Minded Investment Apps

Wolfpack is a free investment app that is designed to make it easier than ever for millennials to go about extracting the maximum value from their investments by leveraging the power of AI both to find new investment avenues as well as take full advantage of existing assets. While there...
CELL PHONES
TrendHunter.com

Customizable Screen Decoration Apps

Iconfactory, a company that has lived up to its name by developing itself into a truly iconic provider of software and apps designed for the iOS and Mac platforms, has gone ahead and launched a brand new screen decoration app that is designed specifically to add a hint of color and aesthetic appeal to the notch situated atop the display of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16.
CELL PHONES
TrendHunter.com

Screen-Recording Messaging Platforms

The 'Tape' video messaging platform is an installation-free solution for professionals seeking out a way to easily share project updates with concerned parties to ensure they're always in the loop without the need for constant meetings. The platform works swiftly by recording videos of the users screen along with video...
COMPUTERS
TrendHunter.com

Commission-Free Trading Apps

Moomoo is an innovative trading app that is designed to empower people who are looking to grow their wealth by making it possible for them go about accessing high-quality trading services without having to fork out commissions every time they get a profit. What's unique about this particular trading app...
CELL PHONES

