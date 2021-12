Suffice to say, 2021 was the year that we were all hoping to re-enter the world in grand style. While it may not have been quite the return we were hoping for, the shoes were ready to go. Once again Nike delivered big this year, driven by the unwavering popularity of the Dunk, and New Balance also rose to the occasion with new silhouettes and sought-after returns. Meanwhile, collaborative heroes like Sean Wotherspoon and Salehe Bembury made headlines once again. Here are the sneakers that stood out to us most in 2021.

APPAREL ・ 4 DAYS AGO