The White House announced this week that they will be providing COVID-19 testing to Americans, but so far there is no indication as to when they will be available. The administration said Tuesday that they would be purchasing half a billion at-home rapid tests for Americans, and that people would be able to go to a website to sign up for free delivery. There is currently no website for signing up, and as of Wednesday the Biden administration had not finalized a contract for acquiring the tests.

POTUS ・ 24 MINUTES AGO