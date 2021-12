The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) covertly infiltrated the 2020 Black Lives Matters protests in Portland and continued their surveillance months after the unrest.Agents of the FBI stood "shoulder to shoulder" with activists, videotaping the demonstration and leading the local police towards potential arrests, according to aNew York Times report.In the wake of the murder of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis, thousands took to the streets to protest against racial injustice. During the protest, a clash between right-wing and leftist crowds in downtown Portland grew violent, leading to one death.Authorities have reportedly arrested over 1,000 people during...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 9 HOURS AGO