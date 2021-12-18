Teenager charged in shooting death of his 'best friend'

A 19-year-old Independence man is charged in the shooting death of a teenager whom he called his best friend.

Elijah Soliz is charged in Jackson County Court with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action, according to court documents.

The shooting happened Dec. 11 inside a house in the 800 block of Devon Street in Independence, Missouri.

Officers found the 15-year-old victim inside the house and performed first aid until an ambulance crew arrived.

The victim died a few hours later at a hospital.

Officers found several guns in the house.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was shot in the head, the court documents state.

Soliz said he was handling the gun when it went off.

