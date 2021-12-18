ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings' Adam Thielen (ankle) could be a game-time decision in Week 15

By Zack Bussiere
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (ankle) could be a game-time decision against the Chicago Bears in Week 15, according to offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. Thielen did not practice...

