NHL in 'triage mode,' hoping to avoid full pause; Canucks' attendance reduced

Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Rising COVID-19 cases around the planet thoroughly dominated the sports world this week. The English Premier League could potentially begin a break ahead of Christmas as soon as Monday, multiple NFL clubs reportedly came close to forfeiting games due to virus outbreaks, and the Calgary Flames, Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers of the NHL are all paused until further notice because of setbacks related to the virus.

The NHL and NHL Players' Association understand things are bad but are also not ready to shut things down as of yet.

During an on-air appearance early Friday evening, ESPN's Emily Kaplan explained the NHL is in "triage mode" but is "hoping to avoid a full-on pause at all costs" even though things are looking "pretty grim" for multiple clubs and the league as a whole:

The Montreal Canadiens played a home game without fans in attendance on Thursday night, and the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators have had arena capacities reduced because of COVID-19 surges linked with the Omicron variant. As was expected, the Vancouver Canucks had their capacity for home games dropped to 50% on Friday afternoon.