ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelan County, WA

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Chelan County by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-18 15:57:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-18 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for the...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
kqennewsradio.com

WINTER STORM WARNING, WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

A Winter Storm Warning for mountain areas in southern Oregon is in place through 10:00 a.m. Thursday, while a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 4:00 a.m. on Friday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said during the Warning, 18 to 24 inches of snow is expected with winds gusting as high as 50 miles per hour. For the Advisory, total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches is forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
OutThere Colorado

MAJOR STORM ALERT: 24-plus inches of snow expected in Colorado, according to NWS

Hazardous conditions are expected to be present on major highways around Colorado this weekend as a lingering storm powered by an atmospheric river rolls through the state. Snow is expected to start falling on Thursday, ramping up on Friday to coat much of Western Colorado. Forecasts vary, but the Grand Junction branch of the National Weather Service is warning travelers of an expected two to three feet of accumulation.
COLORADO STATE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cochran, Terry, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 13:09:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-22 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. Target Area: Cochran; Terry; Yoakum RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHWESTERN SOUTH PLAINS The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 4 PM CST this afternoon. * Timing...Through 4 PM. * Wind... West-Northwesterly at 15 to 25 mph. * Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Fuels...Critically dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
COCHRAN COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chelan, WA
County
Skagit County, WA
County
Chelan County, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Blue Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 04:27:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-23 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Northwest Blue Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause blowing and drifting of snow. * WHERE...Northwest Blue Mountains. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 17:45:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-23 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades; Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Kittitas Valley; Lower Columbia Basin of Washington; Northwest Blue Mountains; Simcoe Highlands; Yakima Valley DANGEROUSLY COLD TEMPERATURES EXPECTED NEXT WEEK An arctic air mass is expected to bring significantly colder temperatures beginning early next week and continuing into the the New Year. Multiple days of high temperatures below freezing with overnight lows into the single digits and below are forecast. Wind chills below zero will be possible. With this extreme cold, frost bite and hypothermia will occur much faster. If traveling, remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Uncovered pipes will be susceptible to freezing and bursting.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Northern Campbell, Southern Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 14:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-24 02:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Campbell County. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...The high winds could damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chenango, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga, Seneca, Southern Cayuga by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 00:05:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-23 02:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chenango; Cortland; Madison; Onondaga; Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Tompkins LAKE EFFECT SNOW SHOWERS ACROSS THE FINGER LAKES TONIGHT Scattered lake effect snow showers will continue throughout central New York tonight with embedded heavier bursts of snow likely at times over the Finger Lakes, especially east and northeast of Ithaca. Visibility could be reduced to a quarter mile at times and a quick coating of snow on the road could cause hazardous travel conditions tonight. Watch out for slippery roads and use extra caution tonight. The snow should taper off and lift to the north after 2 am.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storm Warning#Western Chelan County
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-23 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. * See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. Target Area: Western Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches expected. Wind gusts from the southwest at 30 to 40 mph are possible, at times, leading to blowing and drifting snow in exposed areas. For the Winter Storm Watch above 1500 feet, heavy snow is likely, at times. Additional snow accumulations of around 10 inches at lower elevation to several feet at mid and upper elevations are likely. Gusty winds are also likely lead to blowing and drifting snow, at times. * WHERE...For the Winter Storm Warning, the mountains above 4500 feet in Western Siskiyou County. Some lighter snow accumulations will be possible down to 3000 foot elevations on Thursday morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, elevations at and above 1500 feet including the Scott Valley, Sawyers Bar, and Scott Bar. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 10 AM PST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible, especially during the Winter Storm Watch time period. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will lower the afternoon of Christmas Eve through the morning of the 27th from around 2500 foot elevations to around 1500 foot elevations, with snow levels dropping briefly to the valley floors at times. Check back for updates on forecast details as this active weather nears. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-23 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. * See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. Target Area: Western Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches expected. Wind gusts from the southwest at 30 to 40 mph are possible, at times, leading to blowing and drifting snow in exposed areas. For the Winter Storm Watch above 1500 feet, heavy snow is likely, at times. Additional snow accumulations of around 10 inches at lower elevation to several feet at mid and upper elevations are likely. Gusty winds are also likely lead to blowing and drifting snow, at times. * WHERE...For the Winter Storm Warning, the mountains above 4500 feet in Western Siskiyou County. Some lighter snow accumulations will be possible down to 3000 foot elevations on Thursday morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, elevations at and above 1500 feet including the Scott Valley, Sawyers Bar, and Scott Bar. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 10 AM PST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible, especially during the Winter Storm Watch time period. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will lower the afternoon of Christmas Eve through the morning of the 27th from around 2500 foot elevations to around 1500 foot elevations, with snow levels dropping briefly to the valley floors at times. Check back for updates on forecast details as this active weather nears. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Western Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. * See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. Target Area: Western Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches expected. Wind gusts from the southwest at 30 to 40 mph are possible, at times, leading to blowing and drifting snow in exposed areas. For the Winter Storm Watch above 1500 feet, heavy snow is likely, at times. Additional snow accumulations of around 10 inches at lower elevation to several feet at mid and upper elevations are likely. Gusty winds are also likely lead to blowing and drifting snow, at times. * WHERE...For the Winter Storm Warning, the mountains above 4500 feet in Western Siskiyou County. Some lighter snow accumulations will be possible down to 3000 foot elevations on Thursday morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, elevations at and above 1500 feet including the Scott Valley, Sawyers Bar, and Scott Bar. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 10 AM PST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible, especially during the Winter Storm Watch time period. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will lower the afternoon of Christmas Eve through the morning of the 27th from around 2500 foot elevations to around 1500 foot elevations, with snow levels dropping briefly to the valley floors at times. Check back for updates on forecast details as this active weather nears. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Western Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. * See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. Target Area: Western Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches expected. Wind gusts from the southwest at 30 to 40 mph are possible, at times, leading to blowing and drifting snow in exposed areas. For the Winter Storm Watch above 1500 feet, heavy snow is likely, at times. Additional snow accumulations of around 10 inches at lower elevation to several feet at mid and upper elevations are likely. Gusty winds are also likely lead to blowing and drifting snow, at times. * WHERE...For the Winter Storm Warning, the mountains above 4500 feet in Western Siskiyou County. Some lighter snow accumulations will be possible down to 3000 foot elevations on Thursday morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, elevations at and above 1500 feet including the Scott Valley, Sawyers Bar, and Scott Bar. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 10 AM PST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible, especially during the Winter Storm Watch time period. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will lower the afternoon of Christmas Eve through the morning of the 27th from around 2500 foot elevations to around 1500 foot elevations, with snow levels dropping briefly to the valley floors at times. Check back for updates on forecast details as this active weather nears. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Western Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is occurring and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Western Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. For the Winter Storm Watch above 1500 feet, heavy snow is likely, at times. Additional snow accumulations of around 10 inches at lower elevation to several feet at mid and upper elevations are likely. Gusty winds are also likely lead to blowing and drifting snow, at times, mainly in exposed locations. * WHERE...For the Winter Storm Warning, the mountains above 3500 feet in Western Siskiyou County with some lighter snow accumulations down to around 3000 foot elevations this morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, elevations at and above 1500 feet including the Scott Valley, Sawyers Bar, and Scott Bar. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 7 AM PST this morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Snow levels will lower the afternoon of Christmas Eve through the morning of the 27th from around 2500 foot elevations to around 1500 foot elevations, with snow levels dropping briefly to the valley floors at times. Check back for updates on forecast details as this active weather nears. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 05:38:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-23 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is occurring and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Western Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. For the Winter Storm Watch above 1500 feet, heavy snow is likely, at times. Additional snow accumulations of around 10 inches at lower elevation to several feet at mid and upper elevations are likely. Gusty winds are also likely lead to blowing and drifting snow, at times, mainly in exposed locations. * WHERE...For the Winter Storm Warning, the mountains above 3500 feet in Western Siskiyou County with some lighter snow accumulations down to around 3000 foot elevations this morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, elevations at and above 1500 feet including the Scott Valley, Sawyers Bar, and Scott Bar. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 7 AM PST this morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Snow levels will lower the afternoon of Christmas Eve through the morning of the 27th from around 2500 foot elevations to around 1500 foot elevations, with snow levels dropping briefly to the valley floors at times. Check back for updates on forecast details as this active weather nears. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Western Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. Target Area: Western Siskiyou County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory above 4000 feet, snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch above 1500 feet, heavy snow is likely, at times. Additional snow accumulations of around 10 inches at lower elevation to several feet at mid and upper elevations are likely. Gusty winds are also likely lead to blowing and drifting snow, at times, mainly in exposed locations. * WHERE...For the Advisory, elevations above 4000 feet. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM PST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...now levels will lower the afternoon of Christmas Eve through the morning of the 27th from around 2500 foot elevations to around 1500 foot elevations, with snow levels dropping briefly to the valley floors at times. Check back for updates on forecast details as this active weather nears. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy