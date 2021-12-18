ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

MPD: fatal hit and run in Whitehaven

By Autumn Scott
 5 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police were on the scene Friday night of a fatal pedestrian hit and run in Whitehaven.

Police said the incident took place at Millbranch Road and Old Hickory Road.

No information was given on the responsible vehicle at this time.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.

