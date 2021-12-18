MPD: fatal hit and run in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police were on the scene Friday night of a fatal pedestrian hit and run in Whitehaven.
Police said the incident took place at Millbranch Road and Old Hickory Road.
No information was given on the responsible vehicle at this time.
WREG will update when more information becomes available.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.
Comments / 0