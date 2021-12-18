Freehold Township over Manalapan - Boys Basketball recap
Jayden Holmes-Cotter starred for Freehold Township with 25 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks for Freehold Township in its 56-48 win over Manapan in Freehold...www.nj.com
Jayden Holmes-Cotter starred for Freehold Township with 25 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks for Freehold Township in its 56-48 win over Manapan in Freehold...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0