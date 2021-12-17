ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Backlund added to COVID-19 protocol; Flames games postponed until Dec. 27

By Mike Gould
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBacklund is the 19th Flames player to enter COVID-19 protocol. After Friday’s update, the Flames are up to 32 total cases. The following...

SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
NHL Pulls Out of Winter Olympics Amid COVID Concerns

The National Hockey League (NHL) will not be participating in next year’s Winter Olympics. In announcement on Wednesday, the NHL said it would not be sending any of its players to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which are slated to start in February. The NHL said the decision was made because the League’s regular-season schedule has been disrupted as a result of increasing COVID-19 cases and a rising number of postponed games. “The National Hockey League respects and admires the desire of NHL players to represent their countries and participate in a ‘best on best’ tournament. Accordingly, we have waited...
NHL players will not compete at Beijing Olympics: reports

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19, according to reports Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and NHL Players Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL's elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. "It's disappointing," said Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the reigning NHL champions.
