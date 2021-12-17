ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Witcher’: Yennefer Disobeys the Brotherhood (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Witcher Season 2 Episode 3, “What Is Lost.”]. For a...

Vulture

The Witcher Recap: Reunited and It Feels So Good

The Witcher’s first season was notoriously hard to follow. The reason, in no small part, was the show had three main characters — Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri — operating in three different timelines that crossed over only rarely. Geralt and Yennefer only met after Yennefer finished her training at Aretuza. Ciri and Geralt only found each other in the aftermath of the Battle of Sodden Hill. Yennefer and Ciri didn’t meet at all.
thecinemaholic.com

Does Yennefer Die in The Witcher Season 2? [Spoiler]

Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) is one of the main characters of Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ series, as well as the novels and short stories of Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s ‘Witcher Saga.’ In the season 1 finale, she plays a decisive role in the victory of the Northern Kingdoms in the Battle of Sodden Hill. She is Geralt’s (Henry Cavill) greatest love, but they have a very passionate but complicated relationship. If you are wondering whether she survives in ‘The Witcher’ season 2, we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.
geekculture.co

Geek Review: The Witcher Season 2 (Netflix)

This review is based on the first six episodes of Netflix’s The Witcher Season 2. Geralt of Rivia is back and alongside Henry Cavill’s return as the sexy monster-hunter, season two promises a ton more monsters that are bigger, scarier and a season that’s a whole lot gorier.
tvinsider.com

‘The Witcher’: Geralt Returns Home and Ciri Begins Her Witcher Training (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Witcher Season 2 Episode 2, “Kaer Morhen.”]. This episode reminded me of something I really appreciated about the first season — the speed at which the plot moves. Other shows might have dragged out Geralt’s (Henry Cavill) and Ciri’s (Freya Allan) journey home for several episodes, but The Witcher doesn’t waste time on stalling tactics. Not long after the witcher and the princess set off, they arrive in Kaer Morhen, while the Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Fringilla (Mimî M. Khayisa) plot also picks up pace at the other side of the Continent.
epicstream.com

The Witcher Season 2 New Clip: Yennefer and Tissaia Discuss the Victory at Sodden Hill

Watch the new clip for The Witcher Season 2 ahead of its premiere this Friday. The Witcher Season 2 is finally set to release on Netflix this Friday, December 17, and as part of its ongoing set of Witchmas gifts, the streaming giant has released a new clip featuring Yennefer of Vengerberg (played by Anya Chalotra) and Tissaia de Vries (MyAnna Buring) from the show's sophomore season.
Vulture

The Witcher Recap: Make New Friends But Keep the Old

It’s a bad time to be an elf. It’s never been a great time — at least not since humans arrived on the Continent — but somehow things are only getting worse. As the northern kings consolidate their power, elves are being rounded up by guards and sent off to places unknown. Even Yennefer, a quarter elf, is in danger, which makes her Cahir’s reluctant ally. Conveniently, her former prisoner is also trekking toward what’s left of Cintra, which Nilfgaard has turned into a safe haven for elves. For now, these former enemies are bound at the hip: trading insults and confidences, saving each other’s lives, and generally connecting in a way that might make Geralt a little uneasy if he were there to see it.
News-Topic

‘The Witcher’: Geralt Battles a Beastly Old Friend in Season 2 Premiere (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Witcher Season 2 Episode 1, “A Grain of Truth.”]. After a two-year absence, The Witcher is back with more grotesque monsters, magic-wielding mages, and Henry Cavill grunts. The first season of Lauren Schmidt Hissrich’s fantasy drama adaptation succeeded due to a hefty sense of fun, with its fantastic fight sequences and sly tongue-in-cheek humor. Based on this first episode of Season 2, we’re in for more of the same in the second go around.
Vulture

The Witcher Recap: The Time of Contempt

Over a season and a half, The Witcher has introduced a sometimes dizzying number of characters, but none have loomed larger than Queen Calanthe. In life, Ciri’s maternal grandmother was so respected and feared that none of the northern leaders, including Calanthe herself, thought she could be toppled. On the evening of her daughter’s engagement party, Calanthe swaggered into the ballroom wearing armor, covered in dirt and blood from a raiding party. Later, when Nilfgaard surprised everyone by launching a direct attack on Cintra, Calanthe herself led the soldiers that met them in the field outside the city. And when the unthinkable happened and Cintra fell, Calanthe chose to leap from a tower to her death before she’d surrender and allow Nilfgaard to decide her fate.
thechronicle-news.com

‘The Witcher’: A Sweet Reunion Is Followed by Heartbreaking Betrayal (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Witcher Season 2 Episode 6, “Dear Friend.”]. The Witcher isn’t a perfect show by any means; some of the dialogue can be a little trite, and not every plotline hits the mark (the Fringilla and Francesca scenes being the worst offender). But the show moves at such a pace that it doesn’t let you dwell on these flaws. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, the speed at which The Witcher zooms through its plot is something to behold. This episode was no exception, forgoing weeks of meandering and getting straight to the action.
Sea Coast Echo

‘The Witcher’: The Bard Returns to Save the Day (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Witcher Season 2 Episode 4, “Redanian Intelligence.”]. One of the most enjoyable things about the first season of The Witcher was the show’s ability to mix tongue-in-cheek humor with its more serious and violent action sequences. The laughs have been a little light so far this season, as the characters deal with the grisly aftermath of the battle at Sodden Hill. Fortunately, Episode 4 brings back a bit of levity thanks to the return of everyone’s favorite, wise-cracking bard.
Webster County Citizen

‘The Witcher’: The Journey to Cintra Is Filled With Heartache and Violence (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Witcher Season 2 Episode 7, “Voleth Meir.”]. This season has been steadily ratcheting up the tension over the past couple of episodes, putting the pieces and players in place for what promised to be a dramatic conclusion. Episode 7 delivers on that promise in a major way, bringing with it fist-pumping reunions, cold-blooded violence, and heartbreaking revelations.
The Press

‘The Witcher’: The White Flame Is Revealed in a Thrilling Season Finale (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Witcher Season 2 Episode 8, “Family.”]. Throughout the season, we’ve been told that if Ciri’s (Freya Allan) powers end up in the wrong hands, it could lead to all-out destruction. Oh boy, was that right! The Season 2 finale sees a possessed Ciri unleash her unbridled chaos on the world, leading to a monster fight of epic proportions and one of the most exhilarating episodes of television this year.
eteknix.com

The Witcher Season 3 Script is Already (Practically) Finished!

While it has been literally just days since the release of the 2nd season of Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ adaptation, it is again proving that, in the right hands, and against most of what history has taught us to date, that it is entirely possible for a game to ‘film’ adaptation to work. Admittedly, I’m currently only 4 episodes into this new series, but, like the first, it is again managing to completely suck me in and even enough to actually go to the trouble of reinstalling The Witcher 3 for yet another trip down gaming memory lane!
Variety

Netflix Top 10: ‘The Witcher’ Has Streamer’s Audience Spellbound

Netflix audiences tossed all their coins to their Witcher during Season 2’s debut weekend. The fantasy show’s premiere debuted at No. 1, with audiences spending a whopping 142.43 million hours immersed in magic and monsters with Geralt (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra). The first season of “The Witcher” followed, securing the second-place spot on Netflix’s Top 10 English TV Shows list, with 49.18 million hours of screen time. “The Witcher” is based on the book series by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, which also inspired multiple video games. It tells the adventures of monster hunter Geralt of Rivia...
IGN

Sword Expert Reacts to The Witcher (Netflix)

We got Matt Easton, a Historical European Martial Artist, Antique Arms Dealer, and owner of the fencing club Schola Gladiatoria, to react to fight and training scenes from Netflix's The Witcher Season 1 and 2. Telling us his sword-fighting and HEMA expert opinion on just how realistic this show is. From breaking down the Blaviken Alley fight, to why sword throwing isn't such a bad idea, and more, Matt breaks down these iconic Witcher fights! Want to watch more of Matt's own videos? Make sure to check out his Scholagladiatoria YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt14YOvYhd5FCGCwcjhrOdA.
The Ringer

Toss a Coin (and Your Respect) to ‘The Witcher’

In the Season 2 premiere of The Witcher, Geralt of Rivia (played by Henry Cavill) and young Ciri (Freya Allan), the princess of the fallen kingdom of Cintra whom he’s been charged to protect, seek refuge in a village—one that’s mysteriously abandoned with the exception of a faint glow emanating from a nearby castle. Once Geralt approaches the castle’s entrance, the doors burst open, and a man with the face of a wild boar attacks him before suddenly stopping. “What the fuck are you doing here?!” the boar-man says, instantly deflating the scene’s dramatic tension. Turns out, Geralt and the boar-man, who goes by Nivellen, are old friends. Among kind company, Nivellen becomes a gracious host: Using magic, he conjures a golden bathtub for Ciri to freshen up in before presenting a lavish feast. (The conjured food drops from the ceiling and lands on their plates with a thud.) Later, Nivellen offers his backstory to Ciri—he didn’t always bear the likeness of a boar—but stops himself from revealing too much with the greatest wordplay in all the realm: “I’m being a bore.”
Distractify

Yennefer Employs Desperate Means to Get Her Magic Back in 'the Witcher' Season 2 (SPOILERS)

Audience members are first introduced to the Deathless Mother in Season 2 Episode 2 titled, "Kaer Morhen." She appears as a cloaked figure in the dreams of Yennefer, Fringilla, and Francesca, leading them to a hut in the forest with no doors. To see the Deathless Mother of your own will, you must also utter a frightening incantation: "Behold the mother of forests, the Deathless Mother, nesting in dreams. Turn your back to the forest, hut, hut. Turn your front to me, hut, hut."
