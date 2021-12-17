ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanley Tucci: My sense of taste is coming back slowly but surely

By Celebretainment
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStanley Tucci’s sense of taste is coming back “slowly but surely”....

Daily Herald

Stanley Tucci's family holiday recipe well worth the wait

"My life has been sustained by food beyond mere nourishment. The relationship forged by the acts of cooking and eating with others have had a profound affect on me and have more and more significance with every passing year. When I think of the moments that have brought me the most pleasure, the most joy, they are almost always framed within the context of food and the table. It is for this reason that this book exists."
Mashed

Instagram Is All Over Stanley Tucci's Name-That-Place Challenge

Stanley Tucci has grabbed a page from Carmen San Diego and Waldo, teasing his social media followers to guess where he is in photos shared from his recent excursion to Italy this past October. Per CNN Travel, the host of "Searching for Italy" routed the first season of the show around Campania, the Amalfi Coast, Rome, Bologna, Milan, Tuscany, and Sicily. And with the new and highly-anticipated second season due to launch some time next year, fans are eagerly wondering where Tucci will be taking them next in 2022, with the recent photos acting as a great teaser.
Stanley Tucci
La Fortuna: AMC+ Sets Launch Date for Stanley Tucci & Clarke Peters Thriller Series (Watch)

La Fortuna has its premiere date! AMC+ has set a January launch date for the six-episode limited series. Starring Stanley Tucci and Clarke Peters, the thriller follows a man trying to take back a stolen sunken treasure. Álvaro Mel, Ana Polvorosa, T’Nia Miller, Karra Elejalde, Manolo Solo, Alfonso Lara, Blanca Portillo, and Pedro Casablanc also star in the show.
Collider

Exclusive: 'La Fortuna' Trailer Shows Stanley Tucci's Drama-Filled Battle to Reclaim Lost Treasure

It's nearly time for a treasure hunt. Collider can exclusively reveal the new trailer and poster for AMC's gold-plundering drama La Fortuna, which sees modern-day pirate Frank Wild (Stanley Tucci) embroiled in an international struggle with a Spanish legal team led by young diplomat Álex Ventura (Álvaro Mel) to reclaim the titular La Fortuna's treasure for his country. The high-stakes adventure begins on AMC+ on January 20.
Entertainment Times

Queen Elizabeth Furious At Prince William For Confessing That He Has Depression

Queen Elizabeth is allegedly seething at Prince William after the latter confessed that he has been diagnosed with depression. In its Dec. 27 issue, Globe claimed that the queen is aware that a lot of her relatives struggle with their mental health. but she doesn’t like the fact that even Prince William had to come clean about his depression when no one asked him in the first place.
The Independent

Kirsten Dunst confirms she refused to speak to Benedict Cumberbatch on set of The Power of the Dog

Kirsten Dunst has confirmed that she “isolated” herself from Benedict Cumberbatch on the set of The Power of the Dog.In Jane Campion’s acclaimed dramatic film, which arrives on Netflix soon, Cumberbatch plays Phil, a cowboy who works on a ranch with his brother George (Jesse Plemons) in the 1920s.Dunst plays Plemons’ new wife, Rose, to whom Cumberbatch’s character takes an immediate dislike.Cumberbatch said last week that this on-screen animosity meant he was “repelled” by his co-star between takes.“I didn’t want to be really mean to Kirsten, but I needed to stay in character,” he said. “So I didn’t speak...
Deadline

‘Space Jam’ & ‘The Mindy Project’ Actress Xosha Roquemore Joins Comedy ‘Charlie In The Pandemic’, Pic Underway In Hamptons

EXCLUSIVE: Space Jam: A New Legacy actress Xosha Roquemore has joined comedy Charlie In The Pandemic, which is now filming in the Hamptons. Roquemore joins Reid Scott (Veep,), Jordana Brewster (Fast & Furious), Adam Pally (Happy Endings), and Dylan Penn (Flag Day). Also joining is newcomer Peter Dager, a graduate of Miami’s New World School Of The Arts, whose alums include Lulu Wang, Andrea Burns and Cote de Pablo. In Charlie In The Pandemic, the Covid bubble is popped when a New York City family hiding out in the Hamptons is surprised by a Bloody Mary-swilling, pot-smoking ‘Charlie’ from their past who brings a lifetime of hurt that might heal them all. Xavier Manrique (Chronically Metropolitan) and his Blind Bulldog Films has teamed up with Jason Dubin’s (The Babysitters), Perry Street Films and Nicholas Schutt to produce. David Frankel (The Devil Wears Prada) is exec-producing. Manrique is directing a script penned by Schutt (Outer Banks). The film is shooting in New York City and the Hamptons. Roquemore is also known for Lee Daniels’ Precious and series The Mindy Project, I’m Dying Up Here, Black Monday and Cherish The Day.
Extra

Nicole Kidman Talks Recreating a Classic ‘I Love Lucy’ Scene

Oscar winners Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem could be picking up their next Academy Awards as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in writer-director Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos.”. Playing a TV icon, however, isn’t easy. Nicole told “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay she got over the fear of playing Ball...
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Has Never Appeared on Screen With One Star Despite Three Movies Together

“Sing 2” star Matthew McConaughey has not shared any on-screen time with one of his co-stars. Who could it be?. Matthew McConaughey is busy this holiday season promoting the new animated flick, “Sing 2.” The actor plays Buster Moon in a talented cast, featuring Reese Witherspoon and Scarlett Johansson. One of these actresses has appeared in multiple films with McConaughey but has never shared a scene with him.
The Hollywood Reporter

Watch Nicole Kidman Discuss Lucille Ball’s Legacy in First Episode of The Hollywood Reporter and Amazon Studios’ ‘Making the Ricardos’ Docuseries

This series was created in paid partnership with Amazon Studios. The Hollywood Reporter and Amazon Studios collaborated on a three-part mini-documentary and podcast series, “Making the Ricardos,” a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the new film Being the Ricardos. The film’s cast and filmmakers — including Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, Nina Arianda, J.K. Simmons and writer-director Aaron Sorkin — share intimate stories from preparation to production and reflect on the lasting impact of the groundbreaking series I Love Lucy. In the first episode, “The Icon,” Nicole Kidman gets candid about playing Lucille Ball and the challenge of portraying one of the most iconic actresses, influential comedians and trailblazing women in Hollywood history. Watch the video episode above and listen to the full, uncut podcast interview below.
‘The Super Bob Einstein Movie’ Pays Tribute to Late Comedian in First Look (VIDEO)

Some famous friends and family are celebrating the life, career, and impact of comedy icon Bob Einstein in HBO‘s new documentary The Super Bob Einstein Movie. Set to premiere, Tuesday, December 28, the HBO Documentary Films production shines a light on the legacy of the actor and writer through the eyes of people who knew him best. Ahead of the premiere, HBO has unveiled its star-studded teaser for the documentary which is full of laughs.
epicstream.com

Jennifer Aniston Shock: Friends Star Invited Brad Pitt To Celebrate New Year In Mexico? Actress’s Friends Upset She’s Not Hosting Party At Home

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt will allegedly celebrate the New Year in Cabo, Mexico. Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have been through so much. Following their split, the A-listers stopped talking to each other until they were finally healed. Things worked out in the end because Aniston and Pitt are not buddies and there’s no awkwardness between them.
Boston University

Writing with a Sense of Taste

In CAS seminar, what students’ final projects serve up ranges from the history of pizza to cooking in video games. Few undergraduates can cite tasting chocolate and cheeses, sniffing spices, and scoffing down a $1 oyster among their assignments this semester. But in Jamie Robertson’s College of Arts & Sciences seminar Writing with a Sense of Taste, these sensory activities are fundamental to the process of learning how to reflect and write.
