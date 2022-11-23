Boxing schedule
Want to know what fights are on the horizon? Check out the boxing schedule for 2022.
DECEMBER | JANUARY | FEBRUARY
Key dates:
- Dec. 3: London (ESPN+) -- Title fight: Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora, 12 rounds, for Fury's lineal and WBC heavyweight title
- Dec. 3: Glendale, Arizona (DAZN) -- Title fight: Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez, 12 rounds, for Estrada's WBC franchise title
- Dec. 10: Omaha (PPV) -- Title fight: Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan, 12 rounds, for Crawford's WBO welterweight title
- Dec. 13: Tokyo (ESPN+) -- Title fight: Naoya Inoue vs. Paul Butler, 12 rounds, for Inoue's WBC, IBF and WBA bantamweight titles and Butler's WBO bantamweight title.
- Jan 28: TBA -- Title fight: Jermell Charlo vs. Tim Tszyu, 12 rounds, for Charlo's undisputed junior middleweight titles
- Feb. 2: TBA, United Kingdom (ESPN+) -- Title fight: Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall, 12 rounds, for Taylor's WBO junior welterweight title
Full schedule:
Nov. 26: London (ESPN+)
- Title fight: Zach Parker vs. John Ryder, 12 rounds, for the WBO interim super middleweight title
- Hamzah Sheeraz vs. River Wilson-Bent, 12 rounds, middleweights
- Dennis McCann vs. Joe Ham, 12 rounds, junior featherweights
- Sam Noakes vs. Calvin McCord, 12 rounds, lightweights
- Pierce O'Leary vs. Emmanuel Mungandjela, 10 rounds, junior welterweights
- Sonny Ali vs. TBA, 6 rounds, junior welterweights
- Tommy Fletcher vs. Jiri Krejci, 4 rounds, cruiserweights
Nov. 26: Carson, California (PPV)
- Title fight: Regis Prograis vs. Jose Zepeda, 12 rounds, for the vacant WBC junior welterweight title
- Yokasta Valle vs. Evelin Nazarena Bermudez, 10 rounds, women's junior flyweights
- Ruben Torres vs. TBA, 10 rounds, lightweights
- Nathan Rodriguez vs. TBA, 8 rounds, featherweights
- Raquel Miller vs. TBA, 8 rounds, women's super middleweights
- Austin Brooks vs. Jesus Roman, 6 rounds, junior lightweights
- Fernando Vargas vs. TBA, 6 rounds, junior middleweights
- Alejandro Reyes vs. Nelson Morales, 6 rounds, junior welterweights
- Jacob Macalolooy vs. Sincere Brooks, 6 rounds, welterweights
- Amado Vargas vs. TBA, 4 rounds, juniorlightweights
Nov. 26: London (DAZN)
- Dillian Whyte vs. Jermaine Franklin, 12 rounds, heavyweights
- Craig Richards vs. Ricards Bolotniks, 10 rounds, light heavyweights
- Fabio Wardley vs. Nathan Gorman, 12 rounds, heavyweights
- Magali Rodriguez vs. Sandy Ryan, 10 rounds, women's junior welterweights
Nov. 26: Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- Title fight: Jamie Mitchell vs. Nina Hughes, 10 rounds, for Mitchell's WBA women's bantamweight title
- Austine Nnamdi vs. Austin Aokuso, 10 rounds, cruiserweights
- Armando Martinez Rabi vs. Damian Alejandro Rojas, 10 rounds, lightweights
- Stephane Fondjo vs. Robert Talarek, 8 rounds, super middleweights
- Nastaran Fathi vs. Mea Motu, 8 rounds, women's junior featherweights
- Mohammed Shamim vs. TBA, 6 rounds, junior bantamweights
- Laura Wollenman vs. Ramandeep Kaur, 6 rounds, women's flyweights
- Murodjon Yokubov vs. Bader Samreen, 6 rounds, lightweights
DECEMBER
Dec. 1: Quebec, Canada
- Title fight: Kim Clavel vs. Jessica Nery Plata, 10 rounds, for Clavel's WBC women's junior flyweight title and Nery Plata's WBA women's "super" junior flyweight title
Dec. 3: London
- Title fight: Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora, 12 rounds, for Fury's lineal and WBC heavyweight title
- Title fight: Daniel Dubois vs. Kevin Lerena, 12 rounds, for Dubois' WBA "regular" heavyweight title
- Yvan Mendy vs. Denys Berinchyk, 12 rounds, lightweights
- Karol Itauma vs. TBA, 8 rounds, light heavyweights
- Hosea Burton vs. TBA, 6 rounds, cruiserweights
- Isaac Lowe vs. TBA, 6 rounds, junior lightweights
- Royston Barney Smith vs. TBA, 4 rounds, lightweights
Dec. 3: Glendale, Arizona (DAZN)
- Title fight: Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez, 12 rounds, for Estrada's WBC franchise title
Dec. 10: New York (ESPN+)
- Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin, 12 rounds, junior welterweights
- Jared Anderson vs. Jerry Forrest, 10 rounds, heavyweights
- Tiger Johnson vs. Mike O'Han Jr., 8 rounds, junior welterweights
- Xander Zayas vs. Alexis Salazar, 8 rounds, junior middleweights
- Keyshawn Davis vs. Juan Carlos Burgos, 6 rounds, lightweights
- Joe Ward vs. Frederic Julan, 6 rounds, light heavyweights
- Damian Knyba vs. Emilio Salas, 6 rounds, heavyweights
- Bruce Carrington vs. Juan Tapia, 8 rounds, featherweights
- Jahi Tucker vs. Ivan Pandzic, 8 rounds, welterweights
Dec. 10: Belfast, Northern Ireland (ESPN+)
- Michael Conlan vs. Karim Guerfi, 10 rounds, featherweights
- Liam Taylor vs. Tyrone McKenna, 10 rounds, welterweights
- Graham McCormack vs. Fearghus Quinn, 8 rounds, middleweights
- Sean McComb vs. TBA, 6 rounds, junior welterweights
- Kurt Walker vs. TBA, 4 rounds, junior lightweights
- Kieran Molloy vs. TBA, 4 rounds, junior middleweights
- Mark McKeown vs. TBA, 4 rounds, featherweights
Dec. 10: Omaha, Nebraska (PPV)
- Title fight: Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan, 12 rounds, for Crawford's WBO welterweight title
- Ivan Dychko vs. Onoriode Ehwerieme, 10 rounds, heavyweights
- Arnold Khegai vs. Eduardo Baez, 10 rounds, featherweights
- Jeremiah Milton vs. Dejuan Calloway, 6 rounds, heavyweights
- Cris Cyborg vs. Gabby Holloway, 4 rounds, women's junior middleweights
- Steven Nelson vs. James Ballard, 8 rounds, light heavyweights
- Edel Gomez vs. Joseph Aguilar, 6 rounds, light heavyweights
- Boubacar Sylla vs. Javier Mayoral, 6 rounds, welterweights
- Alan Garcia vs. TBA, 6 rounds lightweights
- Robert Rodriguez vs. Jose Lopez, 6 rounds, junior featherweights
- Alton Alik Wiggins vs. Phillip Carmouche, 4 rounds, junior middleweights
Dec. 10: Leeds, England (DAZN)
- Title fight: Josh Warrington vs. Luis Alberto Lopez, 12 rounds, for Warrington's IBF featherweight world title.
- Title fight: Ebanie Bridges vs. Shannon O'Connell, 10 rounds, for Bridges' IBF women's bantamweight title
Dec. 13: Tokyo (ESPN+)
- Title fight: Naoya Inoue vs. Paul Butler, 12 rounds, for Inoue's WBC, IBF and WBA bantamweight titles and Butler's WBO bantamweight title.
- Yoshiki Takei vs. Bruno Tarimo, 12 rounds, junior featherweights
- Andy Hiraoka vs. Min Ho Jung, 12 rounds, junior welterweights
- Satoshi Shimizu vs. TBA, 12 rounds, featherweights
- Takuma Inoue vs. Jake Bornea, 10 rounds, featherweights
- Peter McGrail vs. Hironori Miyake, 8 rounds, junior featherweights
Dec. 17: TBA (Showtime)
- Michel Rivera vs. Frank Martin, 12 rounds, lightweights
JANUARY
Jan. 7: Washington D.C. (Showtime PPV)
- Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia, 12 rounds lightweights
Jan. 28: London
- Title fight: Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde, 12 rounds, for Beterbiev's WBC, WBO and IBF light heavyweight titles
Jan. 28: TBA
- Title fight: Jermell Charlo vs. Tim Tszyu, 12 rounds, for Charlo's WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF junior middleweight titles
FEBRUARY
Feb. 2: TBA, United Kingdom (ESPN+)
- Title fight: Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall, 12 rounds, for Taylor's WBO junior welterweight title
