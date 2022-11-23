Want to know what fights are on the horizon? Check out the boxing schedule for 2022.

Key dates:

Dec. 3: London (ESPN+) -- Title fight: Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora, 12 rounds, for Fury's lineal and WBC heavyweight title

Full schedule:

Nov. 26: London (ESPN+)

Title fight: Zach Parker vs. John Ryder, 12 rounds, for the WBO interim super middleweight title

Zach Parker vs. John Ryder, 12 rounds, for the WBO interim super middleweight title Hamzah Sheeraz vs. River Wilson-Bent, 12 rounds, middleweights

Dennis McCann vs. Joe Ham, 12 rounds, junior featherweights

Sam Noakes vs. Calvin McCord, 12 rounds, lightweights

Pierce O'Leary vs. Emmanuel Mungandjela, 10 rounds, junior welterweights

Sonny Ali vs. TBA, 6 rounds, junior welterweights

Tommy Fletcher vs. Jiri Krejci, 4 rounds, cruiserweights

Nov. 26: Carson, California (PPV)

Title fight: Regis Prograis vs. Jose Zepeda, 12 rounds, for the vacant WBC junior welterweight title

Regis Prograis vs. Jose Zepeda, 12 rounds, for the vacant WBC junior welterweight title Yokasta Valle vs. Evelin Nazarena Bermudez, 10 rounds, women's junior flyweights

Ruben Torres vs. TBA, 10 rounds, lightweights

Nathan Rodriguez vs. TBA, 8 rounds, featherweights

Raquel Miller vs. TBA, 8 rounds, women's super middleweights

Austin Brooks vs. Jesus Roman, 6 rounds, junior lightweights

Fernando Vargas vs. TBA, 6 rounds, junior middleweights

Alejandro Reyes vs. Nelson Morales, 6 rounds, junior welterweights

Jacob Macalolooy vs. Sincere Brooks, 6 rounds, welterweights

Amado Vargas vs. TBA, 4 rounds, juniorlightweights

Nov. 26: London (DAZN)

Dillian Whyte vs. Jermaine Franklin, 12 rounds, heavyweights

Craig Richards vs. Ricards Bolotniks, 10 rounds, light heavyweights

Fabio Wardley vs. Nathan Gorman, 12 rounds, heavyweights

Magali Rodriguez vs. Sandy Ryan, 10 rounds, women's junior welterweights

Nov. 26: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Title fight: Jamie Mitchell vs. Nina Hughes, 10 rounds, for Mitchell's WBA women's bantamweight title

Jamie Mitchell vs. Nina Hughes, 10 rounds, for Mitchell's WBA women's bantamweight title Austine Nnamdi vs. Austin Aokuso, 10 rounds, cruiserweights

Armando Martinez Rabi vs. Damian Alejandro Rojas, 10 rounds, lightweights

Stephane Fondjo vs. Robert Talarek, 8 rounds, super middleweights

Nastaran Fathi vs. Mea Motu, 8 rounds, women's junior featherweights

Mohammed Shamim vs. TBA, 6 rounds, junior bantamweights

Laura Wollenman vs. Ramandeep Kaur, 6 rounds, women's flyweights

Murodjon Yokubov vs. Bader Samreen, 6 rounds, lightweights

DECEMBER

Dec. 1: Quebec, Canada

Title fight: Kim Clavel vs. Jessica Nery Plata, 10 rounds, for Clavel's WBC women's junior flyweight title and Nery Plata's WBA women's "super" junior flyweight title

Dec. 3: London

Title fight: Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora, 12 rounds, for Fury's lineal and WBC heavyweight title

Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora, 12 rounds, for Fury's lineal and WBC heavyweight title Title fight: Daniel Dubois vs. Kevin Lerena, 12 rounds, for Dubois' WBA "regular" heavyweight title

Daniel Dubois vs. Kevin Lerena, 12 rounds, for Dubois' WBA "regular" heavyweight title Yvan Mendy vs. Denys Berinchyk, 12 rounds, lightweights

Karol Itauma vs. TBA, 8 rounds, light heavyweights

Hosea Burton vs. TBA, 6 rounds, cruiserweights

Isaac Lowe vs. TBA, 6 rounds, junior lightweights

Royston Barney Smith vs. TBA, 4 rounds, lightweights

Dec. 3: Glendale, Arizona (DAZN)

Title fight: Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez, 12 rounds, for Estrada's WBC franchise title

Dec. 10: New York (ESPN+)

Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin, 12 rounds, junior welterweights

Jared Anderson vs. Jerry Forrest, 10 rounds, heavyweights

Tiger Johnson vs. Mike O'Han Jr., 8 rounds, junior welterweights

Xander Zayas vs. Alexis Salazar, 8 rounds, junior middleweights

Keyshawn Davis vs. Juan Carlos Burgos, 6 rounds, lightweights

Joe Ward vs. Frederic Julan, 6 rounds, light heavyweights

Damian Knyba vs. Emilio Salas, 6 rounds, heavyweights

Bruce Carrington vs. Juan Tapia, 8 rounds, featherweights

Jahi Tucker vs. Ivan Pandzic, 8 rounds, welterweights

Dec. 10: Belfast, Northern Ireland (ESPN+)

Michael Conlan vs. Karim Guerfi, 10 rounds, featherweights

Liam Taylor vs. Tyrone McKenna, 10 rounds, welterweights

Graham McCormack vs. Fearghus Quinn, 8 rounds, middleweights

Sean McComb vs. TBA, 6 rounds, junior welterweights

Kurt Walker vs. TBA, 4 rounds, junior lightweights

Kieran Molloy vs. TBA, 4 rounds, junior middleweights

Mark McKeown vs. TBA, 4 rounds, featherweights

Dec. 10: Omaha, Nebraska (PPV)

Title fight: Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan, 12 rounds, for Crawford's WBO welterweight title

Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan, 12 rounds, for Crawford's WBO welterweight title Ivan Dychko vs. Onoriode Ehwerieme, 10 rounds, heavyweights

Arnold Khegai vs. Eduardo Baez, 10 rounds, featherweights

Jeremiah Milton vs. Dejuan Calloway, 6 rounds, heavyweights

Cris Cyborg vs. Gabby Holloway, 4 rounds, women's junior middleweights

Steven Nelson vs. James Ballard, 8 rounds, light heavyweights

Edel Gomez vs. Joseph Aguilar, 6 rounds, light heavyweights

Boubacar Sylla vs. Javier Mayoral, 6 rounds, welterweights

Alan Garcia vs. TBA, 6 rounds lightweights

Robert Rodriguez vs. Jose Lopez, 6 rounds, junior featherweights

Alton Alik Wiggins vs. Phillip Carmouche, 4 rounds, junior middleweights

Dec. 10: Leeds, England (DAZN)

Title fight: Josh Warrington vs. Luis Alberto Lopez, 12 rounds, for Warrington's IBF featherweight world title.

Josh Warrington vs. Luis Alberto Lopez, 12 rounds, for Warrington's IBF featherweight world title. Title fight: Ebanie Bridges vs. Shannon O'Connell, 10 rounds, for Bridges' IBF women's bantamweight title

Dec. 13: Tokyo (ESPN+)

Title fight: Naoya Inoue vs. Paul Butler, 12 rounds, for Inoue's WBC, IBF and WBA bantamweight titles and Butler's WBO bantamweight title.

Naoya Inoue vs. Paul Butler, 12 rounds, for Inoue's WBC, IBF and WBA bantamweight titles and Butler's WBO bantamweight title. Yoshiki Takei vs. Bruno Tarimo, 12 rounds, junior featherweights

Andy Hiraoka vs. Min Ho Jung, 12 rounds, junior welterweights

Satoshi Shimizu vs. TBA, 12 rounds, featherweights

Takuma Inoue vs. Jake Bornea, 10 rounds, featherweights

Peter McGrail vs. Hironori Miyake, 8 rounds, junior featherweights

Dec. 17: TBA (Showtime)

Michel Rivera vs. Frank Martin, 12 rounds, lightweights

JANUARY

Jan. 7: Washington D.C. (Showtime PPV)

Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia, 12 rounds lightweights

Jan. 28: London

Title fight: Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde, 12 rounds, for Beterbiev's WBC, WBO and IBF light heavyweight titles

Jan. 28: TBA

Title fight: Jermell Charlo vs. Tim Tszyu, 12 rounds, for Charlo's WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF junior middleweight titles

FEBRUARY

Feb. 2: TBA, United Kingdom (ESPN+)