Want to know what fights are on the horizon? Check out the boxing schedule for 2022.

For a list of the current champions in all weight classes, click here .

To go directly to a particular month, click the links below:

DECEMBER | JANUARY | FEBRUARY

Key dates:

  • Dec. 3: London (ESPN+) -- Title fight: Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora, 12 rounds, for Fury's lineal and WBC heavyweight title
  • Dec. 3: Glendale, Arizona (DAZN) -- Title fight: Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez, 12 rounds, for Estrada's WBC franchise title
  • Dec. 10: Omaha (PPV) -- Title fight: Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan, 12 rounds, for Crawford's WBO welterweight title
  • Dec. 13: Tokyo (ESPN+) -- Title fight: Naoya Inoue vs. Paul Butler, 12 rounds, for Inoue's WBC, IBF and WBA bantamweight titles and Butler's WBO bantamweight title.
  • Jan 28: TBA -- Title fight: Jermell Charlo vs. Tim Tszyu, 12 rounds, for Charlo's undisputed junior middleweight titles
  • Feb. 2: TBA, United Kingdom (ESPN+) -- Title fight: Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall, 12 rounds, for Taylor's WBO junior welterweight title

Full schedule:

Nov. 26: London (ESPN+)

  • Title fight: Zach Parker vs. John Ryder, 12 rounds, for the WBO interim super middleweight title
  • Hamzah Sheeraz vs. River Wilson-Bent, 12 rounds, middleweights
  • Dennis McCann vs. Joe Ham, 12 rounds, junior featherweights
  • Sam Noakes vs. Calvin McCord, 12 rounds, lightweights
  • Pierce O'Leary vs. Emmanuel Mungandjela, 10 rounds, junior welterweights
  • Sonny Ali vs. TBA, 6 rounds, junior welterweights
  • Tommy Fletcher vs. Jiri Krejci, 4 rounds, cruiserweights

Nov. 26: Carson, California (PPV)

  • Title fight: Regis Prograis vs. Jose Zepeda, 12 rounds, for the vacant WBC junior welterweight title
  • Yokasta Valle vs. Evelin Nazarena Bermudez, 10 rounds, women's junior flyweights
  • Ruben Torres vs. TBA, 10 rounds, lightweights
  • Nathan Rodriguez vs. TBA, 8 rounds, featherweights
  • Raquel Miller vs. TBA, 8 rounds, women's super middleweights
  • Austin Brooks vs. Jesus Roman, 6 rounds, junior lightweights
  • Fernando Vargas vs. TBA, 6 rounds, junior middleweights
  • Alejandro Reyes vs. Nelson Morales, 6 rounds, junior welterweights
  • Jacob Macalolooy vs. Sincere Brooks, 6 rounds, welterweights
  • Amado Vargas vs. TBA, 4 rounds, juniorlightweights

Nov. 26: London (DAZN)

  • Dillian Whyte vs. Jermaine Franklin, 12 rounds, heavyweights
  • Craig Richards vs. Ricards Bolotniks, 10 rounds, light heavyweights
  • Fabio Wardley vs. Nathan Gorman, 12 rounds, heavyweights
  • Magali Rodriguez vs. Sandy Ryan, 10 rounds, women's junior welterweights

Nov. 26: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

  • Title fight: Jamie Mitchell vs. Nina Hughes, 10 rounds, for Mitchell's WBA women's bantamweight title
  • Austine Nnamdi vs. Austin Aokuso, 10 rounds, cruiserweights
  • Armando Martinez Rabi vs. Damian Alejandro Rojas, 10 rounds, lightweights
  • Stephane Fondjo vs. Robert Talarek, 8 rounds, super middleweights
  • Nastaran Fathi vs. Mea Motu, 8 rounds, women's junior featherweights
  • Mohammed Shamim vs. TBA, 6 rounds, junior bantamweights
  • Laura Wollenman vs. Ramandeep Kaur, 6 rounds, women's flyweights
  • Murodjon Yokubov vs. Bader Samreen, 6 rounds, lightweights

DECEMBER

Dec. 1: Quebec, Canada

  • Title fight: Kim Clavel vs. Jessica Nery Plata, 10 rounds, for Clavel's WBC women's junior flyweight title and Nery Plata's WBA women's "super" junior flyweight title

Dec. 3: London

  • Title fight: Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora, 12 rounds, for Fury's lineal and WBC heavyweight title
  • Title fight: Daniel Dubois vs. Kevin Lerena, 12 rounds, for Dubois' WBA "regular" heavyweight title
  • Yvan Mendy vs. Denys Berinchyk, 12 rounds, lightweights
  • Karol Itauma vs. TBA, 8 rounds, light heavyweights
  • Hosea Burton vs. TBA, 6 rounds, cruiserweights
  • Isaac Lowe vs. TBA, 6 rounds, junior lightweights
  • Royston Barney Smith vs. TBA, 4 rounds, lightweights

Dec. 3: Glendale, Arizona (DAZN)

  • Title fight: Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez, 12 rounds, for Estrada's WBC franchise title

Dec. 10: New York (ESPN+)

  • Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin, 12 rounds, junior welterweights
  • Jared Anderson vs. Jerry Forrest, 10 rounds, heavyweights
  • Tiger Johnson vs. Mike O'Han Jr., 8 rounds, junior welterweights
  • Xander Zayas vs. Alexis Salazar, 8 rounds, junior middleweights
  • Keyshawn Davis vs. Juan Carlos Burgos, 6 rounds, lightweights
  • Joe Ward vs. Frederic Julan, 6 rounds, light heavyweights
  • Damian Knyba vs. Emilio Salas, 6 rounds, heavyweights
  • Bruce Carrington vs. Juan Tapia, 8 rounds, featherweights
  • Jahi Tucker vs. Ivan Pandzic, 8 rounds, welterweights

Dec. 10: Belfast, Northern Ireland (ESPN+)

  • Michael Conlan vs. Karim Guerfi, 10 rounds, featherweights
  • Liam Taylor vs. Tyrone McKenna, 10 rounds, welterweights
  • Graham McCormack vs. Fearghus Quinn, 8 rounds, middleweights
  • Sean McComb vs. TBA, 6 rounds, junior welterweights
  • Kurt Walker vs. TBA, 4 rounds, junior lightweights
  • Kieran Molloy vs. TBA, 4 rounds, junior middleweights
  • Mark McKeown vs. TBA, 4 rounds, featherweights

Dec. 10: Omaha, Nebraska (PPV)

  • Title fight: Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan, 12 rounds, for Crawford's WBO welterweight title
  • Ivan Dychko vs. Onoriode Ehwerieme, 10 rounds, heavyweights
  • Arnold Khegai vs. Eduardo Baez, 10 rounds, featherweights
  • Jeremiah Milton vs. Dejuan Calloway, 6 rounds, heavyweights
  • Cris Cyborg vs. Gabby Holloway, 4 rounds, women's junior middleweights
  • Steven Nelson vs. James Ballard, 8 rounds, light heavyweights
  • Edel Gomez vs. Joseph Aguilar, 6 rounds, light heavyweights
  • Boubacar Sylla vs. Javier Mayoral, 6 rounds, welterweights
  • Alan Garcia vs. TBA, 6 rounds lightweights
  • Robert Rodriguez vs. Jose Lopez, 6 rounds, junior featherweights
  • Alton Alik Wiggins vs. Phillip Carmouche, 4 rounds, junior middleweights

Dec. 10: Leeds, England (DAZN)

  • Title fight: Josh Warrington vs. Luis Alberto Lopez, 12 rounds, for Warrington's IBF featherweight world title.
  • Title fight: Ebanie Bridges vs. Shannon O'Connell, 10 rounds, for Bridges' IBF women's bantamweight title

Dec. 13: Tokyo (ESPN+)

  • Title fight: Naoya Inoue vs. Paul Butler, 12 rounds, for Inoue's WBC, IBF and WBA bantamweight titles and Butler's WBO bantamweight title.
  • Yoshiki Takei vs. Bruno Tarimo, 12 rounds, junior featherweights
  • Andy Hiraoka vs. Min Ho Jung, 12 rounds, junior welterweights
  • Satoshi Shimizu vs. TBA, 12 rounds, featherweights
  • Takuma Inoue vs. Jake Bornea, 10 rounds, featherweights
  • Peter McGrail vs. Hironori Miyake, 8 rounds, junior featherweights

Dec. 17: TBA (Showtime)

  • Michel Rivera vs. Frank Martin, 12 rounds, lightweights

JANUARY

Jan. 7: Washington D.C. (Showtime PPV)

  • Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia, 12 rounds lightweights

Jan. 28: London

  • Title fight: Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde, 12 rounds, for Beterbiev's WBC, WBO and IBF light heavyweight titles

Jan. 28: TBA

  • Title fight: Jermell Charlo vs. Tim Tszyu, 12 rounds, for Charlo's WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF junior middleweight titles

FEBRUARY

Feb. 2: TBA, United Kingdom (ESPN+)

  • Title fight: Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall, 12 rounds, for Taylor's WBO junior welterweight title

