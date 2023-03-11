Change location
Want to know what fights are on the horizon? Check out the boxing schedule for 2023.
To go directly to a particular month, click the links below:
APRIL | MAY | JUNE
Key dates:
- March 25: Las Vegas (Showtime PPV) : -- David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant, 12 rounds, super middleweights
- April 1: Tulsa, Oklahoma (ESPN+) -- Title fight: Robeisy Ramirez vs. Isaac Dogboe, 12 rounds, for the WBO vacant featherweight title
- April 8: Newark, New Jersey (ESPN/ESPN+) -- Title fight: Shakur Stevenson vs. Shuichiro Yoshino, 12 rounds, WBC lightweight title eliminator
- April 22: Las Vegas (DAZN): -- Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, 12 rounds, 136-pound catchweight
- May 7: Yokohama, Japan (ESPN+) -- Steven Fulton vs. Naoya Inoue, 12 rounds, for Fulton's WBC and WBO junior featherweight titles
- May 20: Las Vegas (ESPN+ PPV) -- Title fight: Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko, 12 rounds, for Haney's undisputed lightweight championship
- May 20: Dublin, Ireland (DAZN) -- Title fight: Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor, 10 rounds, for Cameron's undisputed junior welterweight championship
- June 10: New York (ESPN/ESPN+): -- Title fight: Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez Jr., 12 rounds, for Taylor's WBO junior welterweight title
Full schedule:
MARCH
March 16: Laval, Quebec, Canada
- Jean Pascal vs. Michael Eifert, 12 rounds, IBF light heavyweight eliminator
- Mathieu Germain vs. Steven Wilcox, 10 rounds junior welterweights
- Jessica Camara vs. Prisca Vicot, 8 rounds, women's junior welterweights
- Joseph Ward vs. Mario Andrade Rodriguez, 8 rounds, light heavyweights
- Caroline Veyre vs. Emma Gongora, 6 rounds, women's featherweights
- Derek Pomerleau vs. Aljaz Venko, 6 rounds, middleweights
- Yoel Angeloni vs. TBA, 4 rounds, welterweights
- Ayoub Maanni vs. Bruno Ochoa, 4 rounds, Cruiserweights
- Amanda Galle vs. TBA, 8 rounds, women's bantamweights
March 16: Boston, Massachusetts (UFC Fight Pass)
- Callum Walsh vs. Leonardo di Stefano Ruiz, 10 rounds, junior middleweights
- Danny O'Connor vs. Luis Garcia, 8 rounds, welterweights
- Andrew Cancio vs. Jonathan de Pina, 8 rounds, lightweights
- Francis Hogan vs. Jimmy Williams, 8 rounds, middleweights
- Hegly Mosqueda vs. Jose Edgardo Garcia, 8 rounds, featherweights
- Kendrick Ball Jr. vs. Mike Stegall, 8 rounds, light heavyweights
- Kevin Walsh vs. Andrew Bentley, 6 rounds, lightweights
- Jaydell Pazmino vs. Kyle Massoth, 4 rounds, junior welterweights
- Nicolas Tejada vs. William Frank Harrington, 4 rounds, junior welterweights
March 18: Long Beach, California (DAZN)
- Gilberto Ramirez vs. Gabriel Rosado, 12 rounds, light heavyweights
- Joseph Diaz Jr. vs. Mercito Gesta, 12 rounds, lightweights
March 18: Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- Jarrell Miller vs. Lucas Browne, 10 rounds, heavyweights
- Jono Carroll vs. Miguel Marriaga, 10 rounds, featherweights
- Soslan Asbarov vs. Brandon Glanton, 10 rounds, cruiserweights
- Hasibullah Ahmadi vs. Dana Coolwell, 8 rounds, featherweights
- Djamel Dahou vs. Allan Kamote, 8 rounds, lightweights
- Ruslan Fayfer vs. German Garcia Montes, 8 rounds, heavyweights
- Kureysh Sagov vs. Ali Baloyev, 8 rounds, cruiserweights
- Abdul Khan vs. Jaskaran Singh, 8 rounds, junior lightweights
- Samat Abdyrakhmanov vs. Nicolas David Veron, 6 rounds, middleweights
- Mikhail Tarabrin vs. Victor Hugo Exner, 6 rounds, light heavyweights
- Artush Hovhannisyan vs. David Zegarra, 6 rounds, light heavyweights
- Emil Novruzov vs. Yeison Gonzalez, 6 rounds, welterweights
- Amer Husain Ali Saeed vs. Ajay V, 4 rounds, junior welterweights
March 25: Fresno, California (ESPN/ESPN+)
- Jose Ramirez vs. Richard Commey, 12 rounds, junior welterweights
- Seniesa Estrada vs. Tina Rupprecht, 10 rounds, for Estrada's WBA strawweight title and Rupprecht's WBC strawweight title
- Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Willie Jake Jr., 6 rounds, heavyweights
March 25: Las Vegas (Showtime PPV)
- David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant, 12 rounds, super middleweights
- Jesus Alejandro Ramos vs. Joseph Spencer, 10 rounds, junior middleweights
- Cody Crowley vs. Abel Ramos, 10 rounds, welterweights
- Chris Colbert vs. Jose Valenzuela, 10 rounds, lightweights
March 25: Manchester, England
- Title fight: Lawrence Okolie vs. David Light, 12 rounds, for Okolie's WBO cruiserweight title
- Frazer Clarke vs. Rydell Booker, 10 rounds, heavyweights
- Jack Catterall vs. TBA, 10 rounds, junior welterweights
- Karriss Artingstall vs. TBA, 4 rounds, women's featherweights
APRIL
April 1: Tusla, Oklahoma (ESPN+)
- Title fight: Robeisy Ramirez vs. Isaac Dogboe, 12 rounds, for the WBO vacant featherweight title
- Joet Gonzalez vs. Jose Enrique Vivas, 10 rounds, featherweights
- Tiger Johnson vs. Alfonso Olvera, 8 rounds, junior welterweights
- Jahi Tucker vs. Nikoloz Sekhniashvili, 8 rounds, welterweights
- Jeremiah Milton vs. TBA, 6 rounds, heavyweights
- Abdullah Mason vs. TBA, 6 rounds, lightweights
- Dante Benjamin Jr. vs. Jasper McCargo, 6 rounds, light heavyweights
- Emiliano Vargas vs. Edgar Uvalle, 4 rounds, lightweights
- Rohan Polanco vs. Ricardo Quiroz, 6 rounds, junior welterweights
April 1: London (DAZN)
- Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin, 12 rounds, heavyweights
- Craig Richards vs. Ricards Bolotniks, 10 rounds, light heavyweights
- Matteo Signani vs. Felix Cash, 12 rounds, middleweights
April 8: Newark, New Jersey (ESPN/ESPN+)
- Shakur Stevenson vs. Shuichiro Yoshino, 12 rounds, WBC lightweight title eliminator
- Keyshawn Davis vs. Anthony Yigit, 10 rounds, lightweights
- Jared Anderson vs. George Arias, 10 rounds, heavyweights
- Damian Knyba vs. TBA, 8 rounds, heavyweights
- Duke Ragan vs. TBA, 8 rounds, junior featherweights
- Troy Isley vs. TBA, 8 rounds, juniro middleweights
- Kelvin Davis vs. TBA, 6 rounds, junior welterweights
April 8: Tokyo (ESPN+)
- Title fight: Kenshiro Teraji vs. Jonathan Gonzalez, 12 rounds, for Teraji's WBC and WBA junior flyweight titles and Gonzalez's WBO junior flyweight title
- Title fight: Takuma Inoue vs. Liborio Solis, 12 rounds, for the vacant WBA bantamweight title
- Jin Sasaki vs. Keita Obara, 12 rounds, welterweights
- Kiko Martinez vs. Reiya Abe, 12 rounds, featherweights
- Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Yuki Yonaha, 6 rounds, junior featherweights
April 8: San Antonio, Texas (DAZN)
- Title fight: Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez vs. Cristian Gonzalez, 12 rounds, for the WBO vacant flyweight title
- Title fight: Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Marlon Tapales, 12 rounds, for Akhmadaliev's WBA and IBF junior featherweight titles
- Raymond Ford vs. Jessie Magdaleno, 10 rounds, featherweights
- Thomas Mattice vs. Ramiro Cesena, 10 rounds, junior lightweights
April 8: Carson, California (Showtime)
- Title fight: Sebastian Fundora vs. Brian Mendoza, 12 rounds, for Fundora's WBC interim junior middleweight title
- Brandun Lee vs. Pedro Campa, 10 rounds, junior welterweights
- Luis Nunez vs. Christian Olivo, 8 rounds, featherweights
April 15: London (ESPN+)
- Joe Joyce vs. Zhilei Zhang, 12 rounds, heavyweights
- Mikaela Mayer vs. Christina Linardatou, 10 rounds, women's lightweights
- Denzel Bentley vs. Kieran Smith, 12 rounds, middleweights
- Dennis McCann vs. TBA, 12 rounds, junior featherweights
- Sam Noakes vs. TBA, 6 rounds, lightweights
- Sonny Ali vs. TBA, 4 rounds, junior welterweights
- Joel Kodua vs. TBA, 4 rounds, junior middleweights
April 22: Las Vegas (Showtime PPV)
- Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, 12 rounds, 136-pound catchweight
April 22: Cardiff, Wales (DAZN)
- Title fight: Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs. Joe Cordina, 12 rounds, for Rakhimov's IBF junior lightweight title
- Gavin Gwynne vs. Craig Woodruff, 12 rounds, lightweights
- Title fight: Sandy Ryan vs. Marie-Pier Houle, 10 rounds, for the vacant WBO women's welterweight title
- Jordan Thompson vs. Luke Watkins, 10 rounds, cruiserweights
- Gavin Gwynne vs. Craig Woodruff, 12 rounds, for Gwynne's British lightweight title
- Zelfa Barrett vs. Alex Dilmaghani, 12 rounds, junior lightweights
- Sammy Lee vs. TBA, 6 rounds, light heavyweights
- Miles Gordon-Darby vs. TBA, 4 rounds, heavyweights
- Brandon Scott vs. TBA, 4 rounds, featherweights
April 29: Arlington, Texas
- Eimantas Stanionis vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr., 12 rounds, welterweights
MAY
May 6: Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico
- Title fight: Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder, 12 rounds, for Alvarez's super middleweight undiputed championship
May 7: Yokohama, Japan (ESPN+)
- Title fight: Stephen Fulton vs. Naoya Inoue, 12 rounds, for Fulton's WBC and WBO junior featherweight titles
May 13: TBA (Showtime)
- Title fight: Alberto Puello vs. Rolando Romero, 12 rounds, for Peullo's WBA "super" junior welterweight title
- Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Kent Cruz, 10 rounds, junior welterweights
- Rances Barthelemy vs. Omar Juarez, 10 rounds, junior welterweights
May 20: Las Vegas (ESPN+ PPV)
- Title fight: Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko, 12 rounds, for Haney's undisputed lightweight championship
May 20: Dublin, Ireland (DAZN)
- Title fight: Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor, 10 rounds, for Cameron's undisputed junior welterweight championship
JUNE
June 10: New York (ESPN/ESPN+)
- Title fight: Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez Jr., 12 rounds, for Taylor's WBO junior welterweight title
June 24: TBA (Showtime)
- Title fight: Carlos Adames vs. Julian Williams, for Adames's WBC interim middleweight title
- Erickson Lubin vs. Luis Arias, 10 rounds, junior middleweights
- Title fight: Fernando Martinez vs. Jade Bornea, 12 rounds, for Martinez's IBF junior bantamweight title
