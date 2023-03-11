Want to know what fights are on the horizon? Check out the boxing schedule for 2023.

For a list of the current champions in all weight classes, click here .

To go directly to a particular month, click the links below:

Watch live fights, behind the scenes boxing content and more with an ESPN+ subscription. Sign up today.

The ultimate top 100 list: Fury? Shakur? Inoue? Who's No. 1 in men's boxing?

Key dates:

March 25: Las Vegas (Showtime PPV) : -- David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant, 12 rounds, super middleweights

: -- David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant, 12 rounds, super middleweights April 1: Tulsa, Oklahoma (ESPN+) -- Title fight: Robeisy Ramirez vs. Isaac Dogboe, 12 rounds, for the WBO vacant featherweight title

-- Title fight: Robeisy Ramirez vs. Isaac Dogboe, 12 rounds, for the WBO vacant featherweight title April 8: Newark, New Jersey (ESPN/ESPN+) -- Title fight: Shakur Stevenson vs. Shuichiro Yoshino, 12 rounds, WBC lightweight title eliminator

-- Title fight: Shakur Stevenson vs. Shuichiro Yoshino, 12 rounds, WBC lightweight title eliminator April 22: Las Vegas (DAZN): -- Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, 12 rounds, 136-pound catchweight

-- Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, 12 rounds, 136-pound catchweight May 7: Yokohama, Japan (ESPN+) -- Steven Fulton vs. Naoya Inoue, 12 rounds, for Fulton's WBC and WBO junior featherweight titles

Steven Fulton vs. Naoya Inoue, 12 rounds, for Fulton's WBC and WBO junior featherweight titles May 20: Las Vegas (ESPN+ PPV) -- Title fight: Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko, 12 rounds, for Haney's undisputed lightweight championship

-- Title fight: Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko, 12 rounds, for Haney's undisputed lightweight championship May 20: Dublin, Ireland (DAZN) -- Title fight: Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor, 10 rounds, for Cameron's undisputed junior welterweight championship

-- Title fight: Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor, 10 rounds, for Cameron's undisputed junior welterweight championship June 10: New York (ESPN/ESPN+): -- Title fight: Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez Jr., 12 rounds, for Taylor's WBO junior welterweight title

Full schedule:

MARCH

March 16: Laval, Quebec, Canada

Jean Pascal vs. Michael Eifert, 12 rounds, IBF light heavyweight eliminator

Mathieu Germain vs. Steven Wilcox, 10 rounds junior welterweights

Jessica Camara vs. Prisca Vicot, 8 rounds, women's junior welterweights

Joseph Ward vs. Mario Andrade Rodriguez, 8 rounds, light heavyweights

Caroline Veyre vs. Emma Gongora, 6 rounds, women's featherweights

Derek Pomerleau vs. Aljaz Venko, 6 rounds, middleweights

Yoel Angeloni vs. TBA, 4 rounds, welterweights

Ayoub Maanni vs. Bruno Ochoa, 4 rounds, Cruiserweights

Amanda Galle vs. TBA, 8 rounds, women's bantamweights

March 16: Boston, Massachusetts (UFC Fight Pass)

Callum Walsh vs. Leonardo di Stefano Ruiz, 10 rounds, junior middleweights

Danny O'Connor vs. Luis Garcia, 8 rounds, welterweights

Andrew Cancio vs. Jonathan de Pina, 8 rounds, lightweights

Francis Hogan vs. Jimmy Williams, 8 rounds, middleweights

Hegly Mosqueda vs. Jose Edgardo Garcia, 8 rounds, featherweights

Kendrick Ball Jr. vs. Mike Stegall, 8 rounds, light heavyweights

Kevin Walsh vs. Andrew Bentley, 6 rounds, lightweights

Jaydell Pazmino vs. Kyle Massoth, 4 rounds, junior welterweights

Nicolas Tejada vs. William Frank Harrington, 4 rounds, junior welterweights

March 18: Long Beach, California (DAZN)

Gilberto Ramirez vs. Gabriel Rosado, 12 rounds, light heavyweights

Joseph Diaz Jr. vs. Mercito Gesta, 12 rounds, lightweights

March 18: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Jarrell Miller vs. Lucas Browne, 10 rounds, heavyweights

Jono Carroll vs. Miguel Marriaga, 10 rounds, featherweights

Soslan Asbarov vs. Brandon Glanton, 10 rounds, cruiserweights

Hasibullah Ahmadi vs. Dana Coolwell, 8 rounds, featherweights

Djamel Dahou vs. Allan Kamote, 8 rounds, lightweights

Ruslan Fayfer vs. German Garcia Montes, 8 rounds, heavyweights

Kureysh Sagov vs. Ali Baloyev, 8 rounds, cruiserweights

Abdul Khan vs. Jaskaran Singh, 8 rounds, junior lightweights

Samat Abdyrakhmanov vs. Nicolas David Veron, 6 rounds, middleweights

Mikhail Tarabrin vs. Victor Hugo Exner, 6 rounds, light heavyweights

Artush Hovhannisyan vs. David Zegarra, 6 rounds, light heavyweights

Emil Novruzov vs. Yeison Gonzalez, 6 rounds, welterweights

Amer Husain Ali Saeed vs. Ajay V, 4 rounds, junior welterweights

March 25: Fresno, California (ESPN/ESPN+)

Jose Ramirez vs. Richard Commey, 12 rounds, junior welterweights

Seniesa Estrada vs. Tina Rupprecht, 10 rounds, for Estrada's WBA strawweight title and Rupprecht's WBC strawweight title

Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Willie Jake Jr., 6 rounds, heavyweights

March 25: Las Vegas (Showtime PPV)

David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant, 12 rounds, super middleweights

Jesus Alejandro Ramos vs. Joseph Spencer, 10 rounds, junior middleweights

Cody Crowley vs. Abel Ramos, 10 rounds, welterweights

Chris Colbert vs. Jose Valenzuela, 10 rounds, lightweights

March 25: Manchester, England

Title fight: Lawrence Okolie vs. David Light, 12 rounds, for Okolie's WBO cruiserweight title

Lawrence Okolie vs. David Light, 12 rounds, for Okolie's WBO cruiserweight title Frazer Clarke vs. Rydell Booker, 10 rounds, heavyweights

Jack Catterall vs. TBA, 10 rounds, junior welterweights

Karriss Artingstall vs. TBA, 4 rounds, women's featherweights

APRIL

April 1: Tusla, Oklahoma (ESPN+)

Title fight: Robeisy Ramirez vs. Isaac Dogboe, 12 rounds, for the WBO vacant featherweight title

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Isaac Dogboe, 12 rounds, for the WBO vacant featherweight title Joet Gonzalez vs. Jose Enrique Vivas, 10 rounds, featherweights

Tiger Johnson vs. Alfonso Olvera, 8 rounds, junior welterweights

Jahi Tucker vs. Nikoloz Sekhniashvili, 8 rounds, welterweights

Jeremiah Milton vs. TBA, 6 rounds, heavyweights

Abdullah Mason vs. TBA, 6 rounds, lightweights

Dante Benjamin Jr. vs. Jasper McCargo, 6 rounds, light heavyweights

Emiliano Vargas vs. Edgar Uvalle, 4 rounds, lightweights

Rohan Polanco vs. Ricardo Quiroz, 6 rounds, junior welterweights

April 1: London (DAZN)

Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin, 12 rounds, heavyweights

Craig Richards vs. Ricards Bolotniks, 10 rounds, light heavyweights

Matteo Signani vs. Felix Cash, 12 rounds, middleweights

April 8: Newark, New Jersey (ESPN/ESPN+)

Shakur Stevenson vs. Shuichiro Yoshino, 12 rounds, WBC lightweight title eliminator

Keyshawn Davis vs. Anthony Yigit, 10 rounds, lightweights

Jared Anderson vs. George Arias, 10 rounds, heavyweights

Damian Knyba vs. TBA, 8 rounds, heavyweights

Duke Ragan vs. TBA, 8 rounds, junior featherweights

Troy Isley vs. TBA, 8 rounds, juniro middleweights

Kelvin Davis vs. TBA, 6 rounds, junior welterweights

April 8: Tokyo (ESPN+)

Title fight: Kenshiro Teraji vs. Jonathan Gonzalez, 12 rounds, for Teraji's WBC and WBA junior flyweight titles and Gonzalez's WBO junior flyweight title

Kenshiro Teraji vs. Jonathan Gonzalez, 12 rounds, for Teraji's WBC and WBA junior flyweight titles and Gonzalez's WBO junior flyweight title Title fight: Takuma Inoue vs. Liborio Solis, 12 rounds, for the vacant WBA bantamweight title

Takuma Inoue vs. Liborio Solis, 12 rounds, for the vacant WBA bantamweight title Jin Sasaki vs. Keita Obara, 12 rounds, welterweights

Kiko Martinez vs. Reiya Abe, 12 rounds, featherweights

Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Yuki Yonaha, 6 rounds, junior featherweights

April 8: San Antonio, Texas (DAZN)

Title fight: Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez vs. Cristian Gonzalez, 12 rounds, for the WBO vacant flyweight title

Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez vs. Cristian Gonzalez, 12 rounds, for the WBO vacant flyweight title Title fight: Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Marlon Tapales, 12 rounds, for Akhmadaliev's WBA and IBF junior featherweight titles

Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Marlon Tapales, 12 rounds, for Akhmadaliev's WBA and IBF junior featherweight titles Raymond Ford vs. Jessie Magdaleno, 10 rounds, featherweights

Thomas Mattice vs. Ramiro Cesena, 10 rounds, junior lightweights

April 8: Carson, California (Showtime)

Title fight: Sebastian Fundora vs. Brian Mendoza, 12 rounds, for Fundora's WBC interim junior middleweight title

Sebastian Fundora vs. Brian Mendoza, 12 rounds, for Fundora's WBC interim junior middleweight title Brandun Lee vs. Pedro Campa, 10 rounds, junior welterweights

Luis Nunez vs. Christian Olivo, 8 rounds, featherweights

April 15: London (ESPN+)

Joe Joyce vs. Zhilei Zhang, 12 rounds, heavyweights

Mikaela Mayer vs. Christina Linardatou, 10 rounds, women's lightweights

Denzel Bentley vs. Kieran Smith, 12 rounds, middleweights

Dennis McCann vs. TBA, 12 rounds, junior featherweights

Sam Noakes vs. TBA, 6 rounds, lightweights

Sonny Ali vs. TBA, 4 rounds, junior welterweights

Joel Kodua vs. TBA, 4 rounds, junior middleweights

April 22: Las Vegas (Showtime PPV)

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, 12 rounds, 136-pound catchweight

April 22: Cardiff, Wales (DAZN)

Title fight: Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs. Joe Cordina, 12 rounds, for Rakhimov's IBF junior lightweight title

Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs. Joe Cordina, 12 rounds, for Rakhimov's IBF junior lightweight title Gavin Gwynne vs. Craig Woodruff, 12 rounds, lightweights

Title fight: Sandy Ryan vs. Marie-Pier Houle, 10 rounds, for the vacant WBO women's welterweight title

Sandy Ryan vs. Marie-Pier Houle, 10 rounds, for the vacant WBO women's welterweight title Jordan Thompson vs. Luke Watkins, 10 rounds, cruiserweights

Gavin Gwynne vs. Craig Woodruff, 12 rounds, for Gwynne's British lightweight title

Zelfa Barrett vs. Alex Dilmaghani, 12 rounds, junior lightweights

Sammy Lee vs. TBA, 6 rounds, light heavyweights

Miles Gordon-Darby vs. TBA, 4 rounds, heavyweights

Brandon Scott vs. TBA, 4 rounds, featherweights

April 29: Arlington, Texas

Eimantas Stanionis vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr., 12 rounds, welterweights

MAY

May 6: Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico

Title fight: Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder, 12 rounds, for Alvarez's super middleweight undiputed championship

May 7: Yokohama, Japan (ESPN+)

Title fight: Stephen Fulton vs. Naoya Inoue, 12 rounds, for Fulton's WBC and WBO junior featherweight titles

May 13: TBA (Showtime)

Title fight: Alberto Puello vs. Rolando Romero, 12 rounds, for Peullo's WBA "super" junior welterweight title

Alberto Puello vs. Rolando Romero, 12 rounds, for Peullo's WBA "super" junior welterweight title Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Kent Cruz, 10 rounds, junior welterweights

Rances Barthelemy vs. Omar Juarez, 10 rounds, junior welterweights

May 20: Las Vegas (ESPN+ PPV)

Title fight: Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko, 12 rounds, for Haney's undisputed lightweight championship

May 20: Dublin, Ireland (DAZN)

Title fight: Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor, 10 rounds, for Cameron's undisputed junior welterweight championship

JUNE

June 10: New York (ESPN/ESPN+)

Title fight: Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez Jr., 12 rounds, for Taylor's WBO junior welterweight title

June 24: TBA (Showtime)