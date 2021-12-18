ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 preview show: Is there more pressure on Woodley ahead of rematch?

By Mike Heck
MMA Fighting
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Paul says all of the pressure is on him ahead of Saturday’s rematch with Tyron Woodley, but is that actually the...

www.mmafighting.com

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Beer-spilling fighter who flinched at Nate Diaz wants redemption: ‘I’ll fight his ass for free’

Add Carrese Archer to the list of people trying to get a fight with Nate Diaz. This past weekend, Diaz was in attendance for the boxing rematch between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley, supporting his teammate Chris Avila who won a majority decision over Anthony Taylor on the prelims. Diaz left the event early and on his way out, the younger Diaz brother caused a stir when he faked a punch at a bystander holding a beer, the result being that bystander flinched hard and spilled the beer everywhere. The scene was shared on social media and quickly went viral.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Michael Bisping refutes ‘ridiculous’ claim that Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley was fixed: ‘The kid can bang, simple as that’

This past weekend, Jake Paul put a stamp on 2021 by knocking out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in their rematch, but as with all things Paul, the outcome was not without controversy. After a horrible first five rounds, Paul leveled Woodley with a right hook in the sixth round, face-planting “The Chosen One” and ending the fight; however, given how bad the bout was before then, a vocal minority popped up to declare that the bout was rigged and that Woodley took a dive. Similar proclamations were made the last time Paul and Woodley fought, with many fans saying Woodley refusing to pursue Paul after hurting him in the bout was a sign of a predetermined outcome (as opposed to par for the course for Woodley), but fortunately, this time we have UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping to refute these sort of absurd arguments.
UFC
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Has A Challenge For Jake Paul

Jake Paul defeated Tyron Woodley over the weekend, and it was yet another example of Paul defeating competition that isn't experienced in boxing. While Paul has a couple of years of experience under his belt, his opponents virtually have none. Sure, they are fighters with a lot of professional years under their belts, however, they simply do not possess the sheer boxing skill required to actually put on a competitive fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Deron Williams
Person
Jake Paul
Person
Ariel Helwani
The Independent

Tommy Fury reveals ‘upsetting’ reaction to watching Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley

Tommy Fury has labelled Jake Paul’s knockout win over Tyron Woodley as a “terrible fight” and admits it was a “very upsetting” watch.Fury, 7-0, is the younger brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury but missed out on a career-high payday with the YouTuber-turned-boxer after suffering a bacterial chest infection and broken rib in training in the build-up to the fight.Paul swiftly replaced Fury with Woodley in a rematch and quickly improved on his performance from the first fight, a points decision victory, inflicting a devastating stoppage in the sixth round on the former UFC champion.And Fury told...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Tyron Woodley draws two-month suspension following Jake Paul KO in Tampa

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley was suspended 60 days by Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, according to MMA Junkie, after getting flattened by social media sensation Jake Paul in the sixth round of their cruiserweight rematch last weekend in Tampa. Watch the replay of Paul’s violent knockout...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Mma#Google Podcasts
MMA Fighting

Tommy Fury slams Jake Paul’s performance against Tyron Woodley: ‘They were just wrestling each other’

Had everything gone according to plan, it would have been Tommy Fury standing across from Jake Paul at Amalie Arena this past Saturday. Fury was forced to withdraw from the anticipated boxing match due to a rib injury and a chest infection, opening the door for a rematch between Paul and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley. Instead of Fury and Paul trading punches, fans in Tampa, Fla., were treated to Paul leveling Woodley with a one-punch knockout after five uneventful rounds.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Tyron Woodley draws medical suspension after Jake Paul knockout loss

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley faces a two-month sit after being knocked out by Jake Paul this past Saturday. Woodley has been suspended for 60 days by the Florida State Boxing Commission, which oversaw the Showtime pay-per-view event he and Paul headlined at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. Medical...
UFC
The Independent

Jake Paul puts fight with UFC chief Dana White on ‘boxing bucket list’

Jake Paul has named his “boxing bucket list” and he has put UFC president Dana White among the stars he wants to fight.YouTuber turner boxer Paul is undefeated and he added to his impressive record with a knock-out win over Tyron Woodley on Saturday.Paul listed who he’d like to box in the future with White the last name mentioned. He tweeted: “My boxing bucket list: 1) Canelo Alvarez 2) Floyd Mayweather 3) Mike Tyson 4) Tyson Furry (sic) 5) Dana White.”The star has spoken about fighting Canelo in the past and his brother Logan has already taken on Mayweather...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Sports
MMA Fighting

Daniel Cormier criticizes Tyron Woodley for loss to Jake Paul, encouraging memes: ‘That’s a bad look’

Tyron Woodley appears to be taking his knockout loss to Jake Paul in stride, but the same can’t be said for fellow former UFC champion Daniel Cormier. During a segment on ESPN, Cormier lambasted Woodley not just for being KO’d by the YouTube star but also in the way that he’s handled being on the wrong end of that highlight. This week, Woodley held a contest to see who could create the best meme of the unfortunate ending of his rematch with Paul and the winner was paid $5,000.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Francis Ngannou ‘impressed’ by Jake Paul’s knockout of Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul has a fan in UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. “The Problem Child” went viral once again this past weekend with a blistering sixth-round knockout of Tyron Woodley, putting a definitive end to their two-fight series and further advancing his burgeoning boxing career. Afterwards, Paul called for future matchups with UFC stars Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, and Conor McGregor.
UFC
Las Vegas Herald

MMA icon battered five separate victims in Vegas hotel brawl

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Brock Lesnar, ‘moron’ Dana White blasted by UFC legend over alleged conspiracy

UFC legend Mark Hunt has taken a wild dig at Brock Lesnar and UFC president Dana White on social media. One of the most crucial part UFC fighters have to go through in every fight is making weight. Heavyweight Justin Tafa recently didn’t make it during the weigh-ins for his fight against Harry Hunsucker and was declared as the first heavyweight fighter to ever miss weight in the history of the promotion.
UFC
worldboxingnews.net

Frank Bruno sides with Lennox Lewis in Tyson Fury heavyweight debate

A recent debate regarding the greatest British heavyweight ever pitted Lennox Lewis and Tyson Fury in the same bracket. But former Lewis opponent Frank Bruno has sided with the man who stopped him in a 1993 WBC heavyweight title clash. In the fight, Lewis was not a massive favorite to...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy